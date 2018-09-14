Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct allegation

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied on Friday an allegation of sexual misconduct that dates back to when he was a high school student.

The allegation was sent to Senator Dianne Feintein’s office, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who said that she received information about Kavanaugh from a person she declined to identify, and that she had referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The New Yorker magazine reported on Friday that in July, shortly after President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh, Feintein’s office received a letter from a woman accusing Kavanaugh of trying to force himself on her at a party when he was a teenager in his school; holding her down and veering her mouth with his hand, but that she was able to free herself. Neither Feinstein nor the magazine identified the woman.

“I categorically and unequivocalcally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement put out by the White House on Friday. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Democrats have fought to delay Kavanaugh’s nomination past the November midterm elections.