Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct allegation

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied on Friday an allegation of sexual misconduct that dates back to when he was a high school student.
The allegation was sent to Senator Dianne Feintein’s office, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who said that she received information about Kavanaugh from a person she declined to identify, and that she had referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The New Yorker magazine reported on Friday that in July, shortly after President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh, Feintein’s office received a letter from a woman accusing Kavanaugh of trying to force himself on her at a party when he was a teenager in his school; holding her down and veering her mouth with his hand, but that she was able to free herself. Neither Feinstein nor the magazine identified the woman.
“I categorically and unequivocalcally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement put out by the White House on Friday. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”
Democrats have fought to delay Kavanaugh’s nomination past the November midterm elections.
Candidato a la Corte Suprema Brett Kavanaugh niega acusación de mala conducta sexual
El candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE. UU., Brett Kavanaugh, negó el viernes una acusación de conducta sexual inapropiada que data de cuando era un estudiante de bachillerato.
La acusación fue enviada a la oficina de la Senadora Dianne Feintein, la principal demócrata en el Comité Judicial del Senado, quien dijo que recibió información sobre Kavanaugh de una persona que se negó a identificar, y que ella había remitido el asunto al Buró Federal de Investigaciones.
La revista The New Yorker informó el viernes que en julio, poco después de que el presidente Donald Trump nominara a Kavanaugh, la oficina de Feintein recibió una carta de una mujer acusando a Kavanaugh de intentar forzarse sobre ella en una fiesta cuando él era un adolescente de bachillerato; abrazándola y tapando su boca con su mano, pero que ella fue capaz de liberarse. Ni Feinstein ni la revista identificaron a la mujer.
“Niego categórica e inequívocamente esta acusación”, dijo Kavanaugh en un comunicado emitido por la Casa Blanca el viernes. “No hice esto en el bachillerato ni en cualquier otro momento”.
Los demócratas han luchado por retrasar la nominación de Kavanaugh hasta después de las elecciones legislativas de noviembre.