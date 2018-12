Supreme Court rebuffs efforts to defund Planned Parenthood

The Supreme Court refused on Monday to consider efforts by Republican-led states to defund Planned Parenthood.

Despite adding two conservative judges during the Trump administration, the court left stand federal appeals court rulings that allowed the reproductive health organization to contest laws in Louisiana and Kansas that stripped its Medicaid funds, USA Today reports.

Notably, Chief Justice John Roberts and new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not join the dissent. Conservative associate justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented and said the court should have taken up the issue.

“What explains the court’s refusal to do its job here?”, Thomas wrote. “I suspect it has something to do with the fact that some respondents in these cases are named ‘¡Planned Parenthood.’ That makes the court’s decision particularly troubling, as the question presented has nothing to do with abortion.”

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest provider of abortions. More than 2 million women use its clinics for a variety of reproductive services, including many on Medicaid.