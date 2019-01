Supreme Court upholds Trump’s transgender ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave President Donald Trump a victory by upholding his policy barring many transgender people from the military, and allowing it to go into effect by lifting lower court rulings the had blocked the plan on constitutional grounds.

The decision, which saw the five conservative justices prevailing over its four liberals, granted the Trump administration’s request to lift injunctions issued by federal judges against the policy. The liberal justices favored keeping the injunctions in place.

Attorneys representing transgender people in the military or hoping to join the armed forces condemned the court’s action.

“For more than 30 months, transgender troops have been serving our country openly with valor and distinction, but now the rug has been ripped out from under them, once again,” said Peter Renn, an attorney for Lambda Legal, which represents some of the plaintiffs.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Republican president’s “ban on trans Americans serving in our nation’s military was purpose-built to humiliate brave men & women seeking to serve their country,” and added that it was “deeply concerning” that the Supreme Court had allowed it to proceed.

Reuters reports that in 2017, Trump announced the plan to ban transgender people from the military, reversing a policy announced a year earlier under President Barack Obama.