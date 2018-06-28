Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban

The United States Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday voting 5-4 and saying that the order is “squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.”

President Trump reacted to news, tweeting “Supreme Court upholds Trump Travel Ban.Wow!”

The president also hailed the ruling as a “tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution.”

“This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country. As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens,” Trump added in a later statement.

This is the first time the Supreme Court issues a substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy. Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold the travel ban and was joined by his four conservative colleagues. In the majority opinion, he wrote that “the sole prerequisite is that the entry of the covered aliens ‘would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.’ The President has undoubtedly fulfilled that requirement here.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also praised the ruling saying that it is “critical to ensuring the continued authority of President Trump –and all future presidents– to protect the American people.”

The ruling was criticized by civil and immigrants’ rights advocates. Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s immigrants’ rights project, said that the “ruling will go down in history as one of the supreme court’s great failures.”