Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban

The United States Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday voting 5-4 and saying that the order is “squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.”
President Trump reacted to news, tweeting “Supreme Court upholds Trump Travel Ban.Wow!”
The president also hailed the ruling as a “tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution.”
“This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country. As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens,” Trump added in a later statement.
This is the first time the Supreme Court issues a substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy. Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold the travel ban and was joined by his four conservative colleagues. In the majority opinion, he wrote that “the sole prerequisite is that the entry of the covered aliens ‘would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.’ The President has undoubtedly fulfilled that requirement here.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions also praised the ruling saying that it is “critical to ensuring the continued authority of President Trump –and all future presidents– to protect the American people.”
The ruling was criticized by civil and immigrants’ rights advocates. Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s immigrants’ rights project, said that the “ruling will go down in history as one of the supreme court’s great failures.”
Suprema Corte mantiene prohibición de viajes de administración Trump
La Suprema Corte de Estados Unidos confirmó la prohibición de viajes del presidente Trump el martes votando por 5-4 y diciendo que la orden está “directamente dentro del alcance de la autoridad presidencial”.
El presidente Trump reaccionó a las noticias, tuiteando “La Corte Suprema mantiene la prohibición de viajes de Trump. ¡Guau!”
El presidente también elogió el fallo como una “tremenda victoria para el pueblo estadounidense y la Constitución”.
“Esta decisión es también un momento de profunda reivindicación después de meses de comentarios histéricos de los medios y políticos demócratas que se niegan a hacer lo necesario para asegurar nuestra frontera y nuestro país. Mientras sea presidente, defenderé la soberanía y la seguridad del pueblo estadounidense y lucharé por un sistema de inmigración que sirva a los intereses nacionales de los Estados Unidos y sus ciudadanos”, agregó Trump en una declaración posterior.
Esta es la primera vez que el Tribunal Supremo emite un fallo sustantivo sobre una política de la administración Trump. El presidente del Tribunal Supremo, John Roberts, votó a favor de mantener la prohibición de viajes y se unió a sus cuatro colegas conservadores. En la opinión de la mayoría, escribió que “el único requisito previo es que la entrada de los extranjeros cubiertos ‘sea perjudicial para los intereses de los Estados Unidos’. El Presidente sin duda ha cumplido ese requisito”.
El Fiscal General Jeff Sessions también elogió el fallo diciendo que es “crítico para garantizar la autoridad continua del presidente Trump -y todos los presidentes futuros- para proteger al pueblo estadounidense”.
La decisión fue criticada por defensores de los derechos civiles e inmigrantes. Omar Jadwat, director del proyecto de derechos de inmigrantes de la ACLU, dijo que el “fallo pasará a la historia como uno de los grandes fracasos de la Suprema Corte”.