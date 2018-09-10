Suspect charged in St. Louis County Walmart murder may be connected to kidnapping

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Saturday against Jesse Kelley, a 38-year-old man, for a murder that took place on the parking lot of a Walmart on Telegraph Road, in south St. Louis County, as Fox 2 reports.

Kelley was charged with murder in the second degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action in connection to the murder of Alex Marley, an executive chef at Andre’s Catering Company.

He was a convicted arsonist who was released from prison nine months earlier.

The probable cause statement read as follows: “On September 6, 2018, police were called to investigate a shooting occurring in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 10:15 PM. The victim was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with one gunshot wound to the head. The victim later died of his injury. The victim’s wallet and money were not found on the victim or in his vehicle. Witnesses report seeing a man jump from the front passenger side of the vehicle as it is rolling backwards. The suspect is later identified as the defendant.”

Police confirmed on Saturday that Kelley is also a suspect wanted in the robbery-kidnapping of a 17-year-old teen on September 7th in the Central West End on Westminster Place. The victim of that case told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up to his car and pointed a gun at him, demanding he drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

The victim complied and Kelley walked away with the cash.

Kelley is jailed on $500,000 bail, cash-only.