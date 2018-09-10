Suspect charged in St. Louis County Walmart murder may be connected to kidnapping

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Saturday against Jesse Kelley, a 38-year-old man, for a murder that took place on the parking lot of a Walmart on Telegraph Road, in south St. Louis County, as Fox 2 reports.
Kelley was charged with murder in the second degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action in connection to the murder of Alex Marley, an executive chef at Andre’s Catering Company.
He was a convicted arsonist who was released from prison nine months earlier.
The probable cause statement read as follows: “On September 6, 2018, police were called to investigate a shooting occurring in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 10:15 PM. The victim was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with one gunshot wound to the head. The victim later died of his injury. The victim’s wallet and money were not found on the victim or in his vehicle. Witnesses report seeing a man jump from the front passenger side of the vehicle as it is rolling backwards. The suspect is later identified as the defendant.”
Police confirmed on Saturday that Kelley is also a suspect wanted in the robbery-kidnapping of a 17-year-old teen on September 7th in the Central West End on Westminster Place. The victim of that case told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up to his car and pointed a gun at him, demanding he drive to an ATM to withdraw money.
The victim complied and Kelley walked away with the cash.
Kelley is jailed on $500,000 bail, cash-only.
Sospechoso acusado de asesinato en Walmart de condado de St. Louis puede estar relacionado con secuestro
La Fiscalía del Condado de St. Louis emitió cargos el sábado contra Jesse Kelley, un hombre de 38 años, por un asesinato que tuvo lugar en el estacionamiento de un Walmart en Telegraph Road, en el sur del condado de St. Louis, como Fox 2 informa.
Kelley fue acusado de asesinato en segundo grado, robo en primer grado y acción criminal armada en relación con el asesinato de Alex Marley, un chef ejecutivo de la Compañía de Catering de Andre.
También es un pirómano condenado que salió de prisión nueve meses antes.
La declaración de causa probable decía lo siguiente: “El 6 de septiembre de 2018, se llamó a la policía para investigar un tiroteo que ocurrió en el estacionamiento de Walmart aproximadamente a las 10:15 PM. La víctima fue encontrada en el asiento del conductor de su vehículo con una herida de bala en la cabeza. La víctima murió más tarde de su lesión. La billetera y el dinero de la víctima no se encontraron en la víctima ni en su vehículo. Los testigos informan haber visto a un hombre saltar desde el lado del pasajero delantero del vehículo que rodaba hacia atrás. El sospechoso fue identificado más tarde como el acusado”.
La policía confirmó el sábado que Kelley también es un sospechoso buscado en el secuestro y robo de un adolescente de 17 años el 7 de septiembre en el Central West End en Westminster Place. La víctima de ese caso le dijo a la policía que estaba sentado en su vehículo cuando un hombre se acercó a su automóvil y le apuntó con un arma, exigiéndole que manejara a un cajero automático para retirar dinero.
La víctima obedeció y Kelley se fue con el efectivo.
Kelley fue encarcelado con fianza de $500,000, solo en efectivo.