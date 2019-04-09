Suspect in 5 murders hangs himself in St. Louis jail

A suspect in five murders in Kansas and Missouri was found dead after he hanged himself from a light fixture in his cell at the St. Louis jail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, an undocumented immigrant accused of killing four people in Kansas and one man in Missouri, was in his cell alone when he was found by jail staff during a routine check at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m., according to officials.

There was a note in Spanish found in his cell.

Serrano-Vitorino had previously tried to kill himself at the jail in Montgomery County, Mo., the day after his arrest in 2016. He was hospitalized after cutting himself with a safety razor. He was treated and returned to the jail.

The director of the St. Louis Public Safety Department, Jimmie Edwards, confirmed that Serrano-Vitorino had hanged himself while alone in a one-man cell.

The details of the incident will be part of an investigation led by the jail and the St. Louis police, Edwards added.

Matthew J. Schoo, the Montgomery County Sheriff said: “I don’t want to give him any more notoriety. The community will have closure. I’m hoping it brings some to the families in Kansas City and the families here.”