Suspect in 5 murders hangs himself in St. Louis jail

A suspect in five murders in Kansas and Missouri was found dead after he hanged himself from a light fixture in his cell at the St. Louis jail.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, an undocumented immigrant accused of killing four people in Kansas and one man in Missouri, was in his cell alone when he was found by jail staff during a routine check at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m., according to officials.
There was a note in Spanish found in his cell.
Serrano-Vitorino had previously tried to kill himself at the jail in Montgomery County, Mo., the day after his arrest in 2016. He was hospitalized after cutting himself with a safety razor. He was treated and returned to the jail.
The director of the St. Louis Public Safety Department, Jimmie Edwards, confirmed that Serrano-Vitorino had hanged himself while alone in a one-man cell.
The details of the incident will be part of an investigation led by the jail and the St. Louis police, Edwards added.
Matthew J. Schoo, the Montgomery County Sheriff said: “I don’t want to give him any more notoriety. The community will have closure. I’m hoping it brings some to the families in Kansas City and the families here.”
Sospechoso de 5 asesinatos se cuelga en cárcel de St. Louis
Un sospechoso de cinco asesinatos en Kansas y Missouri fue encontrado muerto después de que se ahorcó de un accesorio de luz en su celda en la cárcel de St. Louis
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, un inmigrante indocumentado acusado de matar a cuatro personas en Kansas y un hombre en Missouri, estaba solo en su celda cuando fue encontrado por personal de la cárcel durante un control de rutina a las 2:02 am el martes. Fue trasladado a un hospital y declarado muerto a las 3:06 a.m., según funcionarios.
Había una nota en español encontrada en su celda.
Serrano-Vitorino había intentado suicidarse en la cárcel en el condado de Montgomery, Mo., el día después de su arresto en 2016. Fue hospitalizado luego de cortarse con una maquinilla de afeitar. Fue tratado y regresó a la cárcel.
El director del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de St. Louis, Jimmie Edwards, confirmó que Serrano-Vitorino se había colgado solo en una celda de un solo hombre.
Los detalles del incidente formarán parte de una investigación dirigida por la cárcel y la policía de St. Louis, agregó Edwards.
Matthew J. Schoo, el alguacil del condado de Montgomery dijo: “No quiero darle más notoriedad. La comunidad tendrá cierre. Espero que les traiga consuelo a las familias de Kansas City y a las familias aquí”.