Suspected bombs sent to Obama, Clinton, top Democrats and CNN

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and two members of his cabinet were among the targets of suspected package bombs sent to top Democrats and CNN. New York officials called it an act of terrorism.

The parcels were intercepted before any reached their intended recipients. Former Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA director John Brennan were also among the recipients.

Reuters reports that none of the packages detonated, and nobody was hurt. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted packages addressed to Obama at his Washington home and to Clinton at her home in New York State. CNN in New York also received a package, leading police to evacuate the Time Warner building.

John Miller, the New York City police deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a news conference that “so far the devices have been what appeared to be pipe bombs.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the sent packages constituted an act of terrorism. “This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence.”

President Donald Trump issued a call for unity after learning about the packages.

“In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

Trump added that his administration “will get to the bottom of it.”