SWAT officers search St. Louis after shooting, no suspect found

A police tactical unit searched a St. Louis home for the suspect of a fatal shooting Wednesday night, but failed to located the man.

44-year-old Rodrick Pitts was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 800 Elias Avenue, just west of Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, police said in an update Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers found him in a yard there and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told officers that a suspect had gone into a home three houses down the street, so authorities closed off a large section of the neighborhood Wednesday night and ordered news reporters and others gathered nearby to move away. A police helicopter hovered overhead and an armored police arrived at the scene.

SWAT officers left the scene early Thursday after searching the home and finding it empty.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting. The victim lived in the 8900 block of Never Drive in Jennings, a few miles form where he was found dead.

Police said they had a suspect, a 51-year-old man. However, his name was not released.