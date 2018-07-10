Tab Hunter, Hollywood actor and gay icon, dies at 86

Tab Hunter, a former Hollywood actor and gay icon, died Sunday night in his home in Santa Barbara. He was 86 years old.
His partner of more than three decades, Allan Glaser, confirmed his death to entertainment news publication Variety. Hunter died after a blood clot in his leg caused him a cardiac arrest.
Hunter was a favorite of American cinema and music during the 1950s and early 60s. He appeared in productions such as “Damn Yankees” and “Battle Cry”, and had hit singles such as “Young Love.” But rumors about that he was homosexual damaged his career in a culturally conservative era. His status of leading man suffered and a new breed of stars such as Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino started taking the most prominent Hollywood roles.
Hunter came out as gay in 2005 in his autobiography, “Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.” The book later became a documentary with the same name. Hunter became a reluctant symbol of the gay rights movement. In a 2015 interview with Slant, he claimed, “I just have never been comfortable talking about my sexuality. I think it was easier with [the documentary] because it was quite a few years later after the book. But it’s still not my comfort zone. I was just brought up that way. I’m very old-fashioned.”
Hunter was romantically involved with “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins and figure skater Ronnie Robertson before settling down with Glaser.
Tab Hunter, actor de Hollywood e ícono gay, muere a los 86 años
Tab Hunter, un ex actor de Hollywood e ícono gay, murió el domingo por la noche en su casa en Santa Bárbara. Tenía 86 años.
Su compañero de más de tres décadas, Allan Glaser, confirmó su muerte a la publicación de noticias de entretenimiento Variety. Hunter murió después de que un coágulo de sangre en su pierna le causara un paro cardíaco.
Hunter fue uno de los favoritos del cine y la música estadounidenses durante la década de 1950 y principios de los 60. Apareció en producciones como “Damn Yankees” y “Battle Cry”, y tuvo éxitos como “Young Love”. Pero los rumores sobre que era homosexual dañaron su carrera en una era culturalmente conservadora. Su condición de protagonista sufrió y una nueva generación de estrellas como Dustin Hoffman y Al Pacino comenzaron a tomar los papeles más prominentes de Hollywood.
Hunter se descubrió como gay en 2005 en su autobiografía, “Tab Hunter Confidential: La realización de una estrella de cine”. El libro se convirtió luego en un documental con el mismo nombre. Hunter se convirtió en un símbolo reacio del movimiento por los derechos de los homosexuales. En una entrevista de 2015 con Slant, afirmó: “Nunca me había sentido cómodo hablando de mi sexualidad. Creo que fue más fácil con [el documental] porque fue bastantes años después del libro. Pero todavía no es mi zona de confort. Solo fui criado de esa manera. Estoy chapado a la antigua”.
Hunter estuvo involucrado sentimentalmente con la estrella de “Psycho” Anthony Perkins y el patinador artístico Ronnie Robertson antes de establecerse con Glaser.