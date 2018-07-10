Tab Hunter, Hollywood actor and gay icon, dies at 86

Tab Hunter, a former Hollywood actor and gay icon, died Sunday night in his home in Santa Barbara. He was 86 years old.

His partner of more than three decades, Allan Glaser, confirmed his death to entertainment news publication Variety. Hunter died after a blood clot in his leg caused him a cardiac arrest.

Hunter was a favorite of American cinema and music during the 1950s and early 60s. He appeared in productions such as “Damn Yankees” and “Battle Cry”, and had hit singles such as “Young Love.” But rumors about that he was homosexual damaged his career in a culturally conservative era. His status of leading man suffered and a new breed of stars such as Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino started taking the most prominent Hollywood roles.

Hunter came out as gay in 2005 in his autobiography, “Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.” The book later became a documentary with the same name. Hunter became a reluctant symbol of the gay rights movement. In a 2015 interview with Slant, he claimed, “I just have never been comfortable talking about my sexuality. I think it was easier with [the documentary] because it was quite a few years later after the book. But it’s still not my comfort zone. I was just brought up that way. I’m very old-fashioned.”

Hunter was romantically involved with “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins and figure skater Ronnie Robertson before settling down with Glaser.