Teacher allegedly struck by student at St. Louis high school

A high school teacher was treated for minor injuries after allegedly being struck by a student, St. Louis Public Schools officials said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident took place at around 1 p.m. Friday at a SLPS Virtual School building next to Gateway STEM High School, district spokesman Meredith Pierce said.
The student was detained by school security and St. Louis Police were called to investigate. Paramedics responded to treat the teacher’s injuries.
St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling did not offer more details and said the investigation is ongoing.
The teacher was taken to a hospital, said St. Louis Public Schools spokeswoman Meredith Pierce, who also offered the following statement.
“The police were contacted, and out of an abundance of caution, the teacher was transported to a local hospital for assessment of minor injuries. This matter was handled according to SLPS policy, and the district is cooperating fully with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.”
Maestro presuntamente golpeado por estudiante en bachillerato de St. Louis
Un maestro de bachillerato recibió tratamiento por lesiones menores después de haber sido golpeado por un estudiante, dijeron las autoridades de las Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el incidente tuvo lugar alrededor de la 1 p.m. el viernes en un edificio de la Escuela Virtual SLPS al lado de Gateway STEM High School, dijo la portavoz del distrito, Meredith Pierce.
El estudiante fue detenido por la seguridad de la escuela y la policía de St. Louis fue llamada a investigar. Los paramédicos respondieron para tratar las lesiones del maestro.
La agente de policía de St. Louis, Michelle Woodling, no ofreció más detalles y dijo que la investigación está en curso.
El maestro fue llevado a un hospital, dijo la portavoz de las Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis, Meredith Pierce, quien también ofreció la siguiente declaración.
“Se estableció contacto con la policía y, debido a una gran cantidad de precauciones, el maestro fue transportado a un hospital local para evaluar lesiones menores. Este asunto se manejó de acuerdo con la política de SLPS, y el distrito está cooperando completamente con el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis”.