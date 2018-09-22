Teacher allegedly struck by student at St. Louis high school

A high school teacher was treated for minor injuries after allegedly being struck by a student, St. Louis Public Schools officials said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident took place at around 1 p.m. Friday at a SLPS Virtual School building next to Gateway STEM High School, district spokesman Meredith Pierce said.

The student was detained by school security and St. Louis Police were called to investigate. Paramedics responded to treat the teacher’s injuries.

St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling did not offer more details and said the investigation is ongoing.

The teacher was taken to a hospital, said St. Louis Public Schools spokeswoman Meredith Pierce, who also offered the following statement.

“The police were contacted, and out of an abundance of caution, the teacher was transported to a local hospital for assessment of minor injuries. This matter was handled according to SLPS policy, and the district is cooperating fully with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.”