Teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School facing felony charges for sex crime

Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives, a teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, is facing felony charges for having sex with a minor.

According to court documents, Ives used the social app Grindr to meet with a 15-year-old boy and engage in sexual activity. Ives was pulled over on Wednesday night in St. Genevieve County for a traffic stop.

Court documents say that the officer noticed a young boy inside the car and evidence of sexual activity. Ives then admitted that the two had engaged in a sexual act. After a search of the minor’s pockets, the officer found ten $20 bills.

Ives is a fine arts teacher at MICDS. A statement from the head of school, Lisa Lyle, said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news.

“The safety, health and well being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct.”

The statement also said that Ives won’t be allowed back on campus while the investigation is underway.