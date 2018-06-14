Teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School facing felony charges for sex crime

Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives, a teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, is facing felony charges for having sex with a minor.
According to court documents, Ives used the social app Grindr to meet with a 15-year-old boy and engage in sexual activity. Ives was pulled over on Wednesday night in St. Genevieve County for a traffic stop.
Court documents say that the officer noticed a young boy inside the car and evidence of sexual activity. Ives then admitted that the two had engaged in a sexual act. After a search of the minor’s pockets, the officer found ten $20 bills.
Ives is a fine arts teacher at MICDS. A statement from the head of school, Lisa Lyle, said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news.
“The safety, health and well being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct.”
The statement also said that Ives won’t be allowed back on campus while the investigation is underway.
Docente en Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School enfrenta cargos por delitos sexuales
Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives, profesor en el Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School en Ladue, enfrenta cargos por delitos graves por tener relaciones sexuales con un menor.
De acuerdo con documentos judiciales, Ives usó la aplicación social Grindr para reunirse con un niño de 15 años y participar en actividades sexuales con el menor. Ives fue detenido el miércoles por la noche en el condado de St. Genevieve por una infracción de tráfico.
Los documentos de la corte dicen que el oficial notó a un niño dentro del auto y evidencia de actividad sexual. Ives entonces admitió que los dos habían participado en un acto sexual. Después de buscar los bolsillos del menor, el oficial encontró diez billetes de $ 20.
Ives es profesor de bellas artes en MICDS. Una declaración de la directora de la escuela, Lisa Lyle, dijo que estaba profundamente triste por escuchar las noticias.
“La seguridad, la salud y el bienestar de todos los niños es nuestra primera prioridad. Llevamos a cabo exámenes de antecedentes exhaustivos y periódicos de todos los empleados, proporcionamos capacitación sobre seguridad infantil y respondemos de forma inmediata y adecuada a todos los informes de mala conducta”.
La declaración también dice que Ives no podrá volver al campus mientras la investigación esté en curso.