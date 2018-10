Teacher carjacked outside St. Louis County middle school

School officials said that a Spanish teacher at Ritenour Middle School was carjacked outside the school on Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the teacher arrived shortly before 7 a.m. and was confronted by two men who demanded her white Toyota RAV 4 and her belongings, school officials said in a note to parents.

St. Anne police are searching for the men and have said that police will increase patrols around the school. The teacher was unharmed and “the campus is safe,” police said.

Doug Bray, the district spokesman, said that the teacher is home recuperating and the district would provide her “the support she needs.”

The incident occurred at 2500 Marshall Avenue, where the school is located, and classes continue normally. The school day begins for teachers at 7:05 a.m. and the first students arrive at 7:!5 a.m.

St. John police Chief John Morris said the school campus straddles both Charlack and the small St. Louis County village of Sycamore Hills.