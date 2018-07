Teen charged with criminal action after firing shots following football scrimmage

19-year-old Darren Antonio Times was charged with assault and armed criminal action after allegedly firing at four people following a dispute during a football scrimmage at St. Mary’s High School last month.

His bail was set at $75,000 cash-only.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that after a 7-on-7 scrimmage at the high school, a dispute arose after the scrimmage. A student at the Christian Brothers High School told four youths he was going to call someone about the dispute. The teenagers, ages 15 and 16, got in a car and left, but they soon noticed someone fellowing them in a Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala tailed them for several minutes until a passenger began firing at the four youths in the 4500 block of Nebraska Avenue, near Dakota Street.

No one in the car was injured. Police tracked down the people aboard the Impala and identified Times as the shooter.