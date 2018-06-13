Teen charged with killing mother of three in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with the killing of 28-year old Porsha Owens.

According to the charges, Haywood killed Owens in front of her three children when she was getting them into her car to take them to a summer day care program.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Haywood lived a few blocks that Haywood from where the shooting occurred. Police say the suspect approached Owens and demanded she give him her car keys and money, but couldn’t start the vehicle and ran off without it. It is unclear if he shot Owens after the robbery or if she resisted.

Owens’ three children, ages 3 to 8, were present during the attack but were not hurt. They lived in the 10200 block of Lord Drive. After the shooting, the oldest told his younger siblings to hide under the car, and then waited by his mother’s side until an ambulance came. Owens was taken to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Haywood was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His bail was set at $1 million, cash-only.

Owens worked as a school safety officer in the Riverview Gardens School District. The district said in a Facebook post that “Officer Owens was a treasured member of the RGSD family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with scholars and staff.”

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. June 20 at Reliable Funeral Home. A GoFundMe account has been created for people to give donations for Owens’ children.



