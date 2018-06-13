Teen charged with killing mother of three in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with the killing of 28-year old Porsha Owens.
According to the charges, Haywood killed Owens in front of her three children when she was getting them into her car to take them to a summer day care program.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Haywood lived a few blocks that Haywood from where the shooting occurred. Police say the suspect approached Owens and demanded she give him her car keys and money, but couldn’t start the vehicle and ran off without it. It is unclear if he shot Owens after the robbery or if she resisted.
Owens’ three children, ages 3 to 8, were present during the attack but were not hurt. They lived in the 10200 block of Lord Drive. After the shooting, the oldest told his younger siblings to hide under the car, and then waited by his mother’s side until an ambulance came. Owens was taken to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.
Haywood was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His bail was set at $1 million, cash-only.
Owens worked as a school safety officer in the Riverview Gardens School District. The district said in a Facebook post that “Officer Owens was a treasured member of the RGSD family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with scholars and staff.”
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. June 20 at Reliable Funeral Home. A GoFundMe account has been created for people to give donations for Owens’ children.
Adolescente acusado de matar a madre de tres hijos en condado de St. Louis
La fiscalía del condado de St. Louis acusó a Mark Haywood, de 18 años, por el asesinato de Porsha Owens, de 28 años.
Según los cargos, Haywood mató a Owens frente a sus tres hijos cuando los metía en su automóvil para llevarlos a un programa de cuidado diurno de verano.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Haywood vivía a pocas cuadras de donde ocurrió el crimen. La policía dice que el sospechoso se acercó a Owens y le exigió que le diera las llaves del auto y el dinero, pero no pudo arrancar el vehículo y escapó sin él. No está claro si le disparó a Owens después del robo o si ella se resistió.
Los tres hijos de Owens, de 3 a 8 años, estuvieron presentes durante el ataque pero no fueron heridos. Vivían en la cuadra 10200 de Lord Drive. Después del tiroteo, el mayor le dijo a sus hermanos menores que se escondieran debajo del automóvil, y luego esperó junto a su madre hasta que llegó una ambulancia. Owens fue llevada a un hospital, donde fue declarada muerta más tarde.
Haywood fue acusado el miércoles de asesinato en segundo grado, robo en primer grado y dos cargos de acción criminal armada. Su fianza se fijó en $1 millón, solo en efectivo.
Owens trabajaba como oficial de seguridad escolar en el distrito escolar de Riverview Gardens. El distrito dijo en una publicación de Facebook que “la oficial Owens era una miembro valiosa de la familia RGSD, que trabajó diligentemente para construir relaciones positivas con los académicos y el personal”.
Su funeral se llevará a cabo a las 11 a.m. el 20 de junio en Reliable Funeral Home. Se ha creado una cuenta GoFundMe para que las personas donen a los hijos de Owens.