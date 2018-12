Teen died in St. Louis while waiting for new lungs

A teen from Kansas with cystic fibrosis died in a St. Louis hospital while waiting for a second double-lung transplant.

Her demise came less than a week after Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz serenaded her as she waited for the surgery.

The Mercer Funeral Home in Holton says on its website that 18-year-old Madison Eileen Taliaferro, of Holton, died Saturday after spending more than two weeks at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Madison was 12 years old in November 2012, when she received a double-lung transplant. But The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that her body recently rejected those lungs.

Fox 2 reports that, on December 9, Jason Mraz stopped by her bedside while he was in Missouri for a concert. Taliaferro’s mother, Desiree Taliaferro, shared videos on Facebook. She posted a message to Facebook praising her daughter, calling her “beautiful” and “amazing.”