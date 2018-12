Teen dies in utility vehicle accident in Washington County

A 19-year-old teenage girl from the St. Louis area died early Wednesday after being ejected from a utility vehicle in Washington County, said the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Molly K. McDermott was pronounced dead at the scene at around 1 a.m. by emergency crews from the Valle Ambulance District of De Soto, officers said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident occurred on private property on Mill Stone Drive north of Still Creek Pass.

According to the patrol’s accident report, the driver, another 19-year-old, of Montgomery, Ala., was making a left turn when he lost control of the 2015 Kubota utility vehicle for rugged terrain. The vehicle then overturned toward the passenger side, ejecting McDermott. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, officials said.