Teen faces kidnapping and burglary charges after standoff

After a standoff in north St. Louis City Tuesday morning, in which police shut down several streets and called a SWAT Team, a teenager has been charged with burglary, kidnapping, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Loyse Dozier, 17, barricaded himself inside a home in the 4800 block of Bessie around 4:00 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Now he’s facing a bond set at $100,000.

Fox 2 reports that the victims of the crime include three teens, a baby girl and a 27-year-old man. According to authorities, Dozier broke into the home and held two 17-year-old girls at gunpoint. The teens were able to escape and call the police. Officers surrounded the building and after nine hours, negotiators resolved the situation and Carter was taken into custody without incident.

The teenager walked out of the house and surrendered to police before 12:30 p.m.

Family members at the scene had said the boy was 16 years old; however, police said the boy was 17.