Teen will face charges as adult in fatal shooting of retired St. Louis officer

A teen has been certified as an adult to face charges in the fatal shooting of a retired St. Louis Police Sergeant.

Fox 2 reports that 16-year-old Justin Matthews is now charged with murder, armed criminal action, robbery, tampering and felony fleeing. A bond has not been allowed in his case.

Ralph E. Harper, a 67-year-old retired sergeant was tragically killed on October 29, 2018, during an attempted robbery in the 3100 block of Lackland near Tower Grove Park. Harper was on his way to babysit for a relative when he parked his car in the 3100 block of Lackland at around 7:30 a.m.

The local news source reports that he exchanged gunfire with a teenage robbery suspect and died at a hospital a couple of hours later. Police later tried to pull over a stolen SUV believed to be the killer’s getaway vehicle, which the suspect then crashed in a nearby dumpster.

Hiding in the dumpster was 17-year-old Julian Matthews. He was charged with misdemeanor vehicle tampering and resisting arrest, because according to police, he was not involved in the robbery or shooting. He allegedly took the suspected killer to a hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to his wrist.