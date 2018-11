Teenage boys rob and beat victims on St. Louis street

Authorities say a group of boys as young as 12 years old robbed two victims and punched them on a St. Louis street Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 13-year-old boy was arrested and turned over to juvenile authorities. Police are looking for four other boys who could be as young as 12 and as old as 16.

The robbery occurred at around 6 p.m. on Monday in the 5500 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The victims, two females, suffered minor injuries but declined treatment. According to police, they were walking in the area when a group of five boys confronted them. Victims told authorities they thought one of the boys was armed with a gun.

The boys demanded a cellphone from one of the victims and started punching both. They stole the phone and fled the scene. Police combed the area and arrested the 13-year-old.

According to the Post-Dispatch, in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood, total crime spiked 25 percent between April and September, compared with the same period last year.