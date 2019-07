Temperatures in Paris reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit as heatwave hits Europe

Paris had a record high temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, or 108.7 Fahrenheit, amid a heatwave that broke records all across Western Europe.

The BBC reports that a red alert was issued in north France. Germany also set a new national temperature record of 41.5 C, bypassing the number it has set a day before.

The UK also recorded a record temperature for July of 38.1 C. The Netherlands hit its highest ever temperature at 40.7 C.

The UK’s national weather service said that “climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe.”

French authorities launched a red alert in the Paris region and 19 other districts and said temperatures could reach the 43 C, or 110 Fahrenheit, in parts of the country.

The chief architect for restoring the Notre-Dame cathedral, which saw its roof collapse earlier in the year, said that the extreme heat could lead to the church’s roof collapsing if the joints and masonry holding up the roof dried out.