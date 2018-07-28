Tense moments between police and protestors at Gas Mart on Delmar

St. Louis police and protestors lived tense moments outside the Gas Mart at 5745 on Delmar Boulevard on Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hours earlier someone had vandalized the gas station and set a fire that damaged a car.

Protestors were trying to get to the Gas Mart to demonstrate their repudiation to the actions that transpired on Tuesday, when two station employees kicked an African American woman. The employees, 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan, were charged with fourth-degree assault.

However, protests continued as the community sought to block access to gas stations they believed were treating African American women unfairly. When the demonstrators tried to make their way to the Gas Mart on Thursday Morning, they found a line of police officers standing nearly shoulder-to-shoulder at about 10:30 a.m. Protesters were shouting and cursing in the face of officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recounts that a police officer got out of his patrol card, asked the crowd to get back, and when they refused, asked for backup and about 20 police cars quickly descended on the lot.

The tense confrontation lasted only about a half-hour. The protest group calmed down after some leaders talked with officers.