Tense moments between police and protestors at Gas Mart on Delmar

St. Louis police and protestors lived tense moments outside the Gas Mart at 5745 on Delmar Boulevard on Thursday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hours earlier someone had vandalized the gas station and set a fire that damaged a car.
Protestors were trying to get to the Gas Mart to demonstrate their repudiation to the actions that transpired on Tuesday, when two station employees kicked an African American woman. The employees, 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan, were charged with fourth-degree assault.
However, protests continued as the community sought to block access to gas stations they believed were treating African American women unfairly. When the demonstrators tried to make their way to the Gas Mart on Thursday Morning, they found a line of police officers standing nearly shoulder-to-shoulder at about 10:30 a.m. Protesters were shouting and cursing in the face of officers.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recounts that a police officer got out of his patrol card, asked the crowd to get back, and when they refused, asked for backup and about 20 police cars quickly descended on the lot.
The tense confrontation lasted only about a half-hour. The protest group calmed down after some leaders talked with officers.
Momentos tensos entre policía y manifestantes en Gas Mart de Delmar
Policía y manifestantes en St. Louis vivieron momentos tensos fuera del Gas Mart en el 5745 de Delmar Boulevard el jueves por la mañana.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que horas antes alguien había destrozado la gasolinera e iniciado un incendio que dañó un automóvil.
Los manifestantes intentaban llegar al Gas Mart para demostrar su repudio a las acciones que ocurrieron el martes, cuando dos empleados de la estación patearon a una mujer afroamericana. Los empleados, Ahmed Qandeel, de 19 años, y Jehad Motan, de 32, fueron acusados de asalto en cuarto grado.
Sin embargo, las protestas continuaron ya que la comunidad buscaba bloquear el acceso a las gasolineras que creían estaban tratando injustamente a mujeres afroamericanas. Cuando los manifestantes intentaron dirigirse al Gas Mart el jueves por la mañana, encontraron una fila de oficiales de policía casi hombro con hombro a eso de las 10:30 a.m. Los manifestantes gritaban y maldecían a los oficiales.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch relata que un oficial de policía salió de su patrulla, pidió a la multitud que retrocediera, y cuando se negaron, pidieron refuerzos y unos 20 coches de policía descendieron rápidamente al estacionamiento.
La tensa confrontación duró solo media hora. El grupo de protesta se calmó después de que algunos líderes hablaron con los oficiales.