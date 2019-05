Texas bartender charged for serving gunman before mass shooting

A Texas bartender who served a gunman the night he shot his estranged wife and seven more people in 2017 has been charged with criminal negligence.

Lindsey Glass was arrested in Plano last month, accused of violating a state alcohol law by selling to “an intoxicated or insane person.”

According to authorities, Glass should have stopped serving Spencer Hight as he appeared drunk and armed.

Glass faces a year in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

The BBC reports that Hight attacked his ex-wife and seven of their friends at his former home in Plano on September 10, 2017, while the group watched a football game. He was later killed in a shootout with officers.

An autopsy found Hight’s blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit. Authorities said Hight had been drinking at the Local Public House, were Glass worked, earlier that night.

Several of the victims’ families filed a lawsuit against Glass and the bar for alleged negligence.

Glass’ attorney said that Glass had called authorities when Hight left. “Not only did she know Spencer, but she was friends with Meredith and was supposed to be at the party that evening,” her attorney said in a statement.

“It is shameful of the Plano Police department to go after the person who was vital in trying to stop the horrific events of that evening,” Glass’ attorney added.