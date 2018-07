Thai cave rescue: all 12 boys and coach out of cave

All 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a cave in norther Thailand. On Tuesday, the third phase of the high-risk rescue operation played out quickly.

According to information by CBS News, 19 divers entered the cave complex in Chiang Rai and several hours later emerged with the four remaining children and their assistant coach on stretchers.

Four boys had been rescued on Sunday and four more on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the rescuers via Twitter.

“On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment – all freed, great job!”

The international community had been closely following the development of the rescue, as volunteers from all over the world flocked to Thailand to participate in the efforts.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had become stranded when they went for a field trip inside a cave after a practice game. High-rising waters blocked their escape as a monsoon flooded the entrance to the cave. They were missing for 10 days, before being located inside the cave.

Officials have said the health situation of the eight boys rescued previously is good, and are recovering at a hospital in Chiang Rai.

The health status of the recently rescued is still unclear.