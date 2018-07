Thailand boys trapped in cave found alive after nine days

Twelve boys and their soccer coach have been found alive after nine days trapped in a cave in Thailand, the regional governor said. All were reported safe.

The boys, who are members of the Moo Pa (Wild Boar) soccer team, were on a day trip with their 25-year-old assistant coach when they entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the Chiang Rai province.

The team’s belongings, which includes bicycles, backpacks and football cleats were found outside the entrance of the flooded cave complex by rescuers.

Regional governor Narongsak Osatanakorn broke the news on Monday, but now the challenge will be to extract them safely, as water rises and the mud keeps impending access.

“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over… We will take care of them until they can move. We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while,” Osottanakorn told reporters.

The new information brought delight to the country that had followed the dramatic story all through its turns and twists.

According to Al Jazeera, more than 1,000 rescuers from several countries, including the US and China, have joined the search team, and mothers and families of the missing boys have held prayer sessions at the entrance of the cave.