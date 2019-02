Thailand’s king condemns sister’s intention to become Prime Minister

Thailand’s king Vajiralongkorn has denounced as “inappropriate” his sister’s intention to run for prime minister in March’s election.

In a statement, the king said the unprecedented act would “defy the nation’s culture.”

The BBC reports that Princess Ubolratana Mahidol has been nominated as a candidate for an party allied to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

If she were to be nominated, it would mean a break with the tradition of the Thai royal family of of staying out of politics.

Analysts believe the king’s intervention is likely to lead to the election commission disqualifying her from the March 24 election.

In a palace statement, the king said: “Even though she has relinquished her royal titles in writing, she maintained her status and carried herself as a member of the Chakri dynasty.

“Involvement of a high-ranking member of the total family in politics, in whatever way, is considered an act that defies the nation’s traditions, customs and culture, and therefore is considered extremely inappropriate.”

The statement cited a passage of the constitution that says the monarchy should maintain political neutrality.