The 3 Stages Of Evolution For Forward-Moving Entrepreneurs
Growing a business sometimes demands that the owner grow as well. The willingness and ability to evolve – in part by embracing change and creating it around them – is an important trait shared by successful entrepreneurs, experts say.
The trick is getting the employees to buy in to the changes and evolve themselves. And if that’s accomplished, then comes the third part in an entrepreneur’s evolutionary cycle – fostering growth for the company’s clients.
“True entrepreneurism means not only evolving as a company, but also helping clients evolve as well,” says Peter J. Strauss (www.peterjstrauss.com), an attorney, captive insurance manager and author of The Business Owner’s Definitive Guide to Captive Insurance Companies.
“Why would you not want to be the best version of yourself? Whether you’re talking about your own people in your company or your clients, there is this giant middle market that has no idea of their potential. They go to work each day just focused on what they do, but they don’t think about things that could help them better their businesses.”
Strauss reviews the three stages of entrepreneurial evolution, and how personal and team growth can inspire the same evolution within a client’s company:
• Self-admission. “It starts with the owner or CEO’s willingness to fully commit to evolving,” Strauss says. “You have to evolve as an individual before your organization can evolve. The company leader must admit they need help with some areas in order to stay relevant and keep growing.” Fully exploring the options to seek knowledge and advice on the right direction are crucial. “Eventually you have to trust the guidance you’re getting,” Strauss says.
• Employee buy-in or push-back. Here the tug-of-war with a company’s future often begins, Strauss says. “You need people on your team who have ambition to grow and want to be part of something bigger than their job definition or personal goals,” he says. “Individual rewards will come as the company prospers from the growth changes. But you do run the risk of losing your core group if they don’t believe in what you’re doing. Most people, even the ones who have been with you the longest, probably won’t like it because most people fear change. It’s a very dicey game to play, but it’s necessary and liberating once the process plays out. It’s classic pain before gain.”
• Applying in-house and to clients. Once the owner knows he has the right people in place, including new hires, he or she has the management team push through the changes. “It doesn’t mean there’s a new sheriff in town, but a new way that’s going to make our company and everybody with it better if they don’t fight it,” Strauss says. “Then you’re able to walk the walk with your clients when you’re helping them evolve. You can provide them with things they can’t build themselves because it’s outside their scope and focus.”
“It’s important, when a business leader is evolving, to see others evolving around them,” Strauss says. “We can do more for each other, and our clients ultimately can evolve like our business did.”
About Peter J. Strauss
Peter J. Strauss (www.peterjstrauss.com) is an attorney, captive insurance manager and author of several books, including most recently The Business Owner’s Definitive Guide to Captive Insurance Companies. He is the founder and managing member of The Strauss Law Firm, LLC, on Hilton Head Island, S.C, and also the founder and CEO of Hamilton Captive Management, LLC. A graduate of the New England School of Law, he holds an LL.M. in estate planning from the University of Miami and speaks regularly at public seminars.
Las 3 etapas de la evolución
Para emprendedores que se mueven hacia adelante
Hacer crecer un negocio a veces exige que el dueño crezca también. La voluntad y la capacidad de evolucionar -en parte, abrazar el cambio y crearlo a su alrededor- es un rasgo importante que comparten los empresarios exitosos, dicen los expertos.
El truco es conseguir que los empleados se adhieran a los cambios y evolucionen ellos mismos. Y si eso se logra, llega la tercera parte en el ciclo evolutivo de un emprendedor, fomentando el crecimiento para los clientes de la empresa.
“El verdadero espíritu emprendedor significa no solo evolucionar como empresa, sino también ayudar a los clientes a evolucionar”, dice Peter J. Strauss (www.peterjstrauss.com), abogado, gerente de seguro cautivo y autor de The Business Owner’s Definitive Guide to Captive Insurance Compañías.
“¿Por qué no querrías ser la mejor versión de ti mismo? Ya sea que esté hablando de su propia gente en su empresa o sus clientes, existe este gigantesco mercado intermedio que no tiene idea de su potencial. Van a trabajar todos los días solo enfocados en lo que hacen, pero no piensan en cosas que podrían ayudarlos a mejorar sus negocios “.
Strauss revisa las tres etapas de la evolución empresarial, y cómo el crecimiento personal y de equipo puede inspirar la misma evolución dentro de la compañía de un cliente:
• Auto admisión. “Comienza con la voluntad del propietario o del CEO de comprometerse completamente con la evolución”, dice Strauss. “Tienes que evolucionar como individuo antes de que tu organización pueda evolucionar. El líder de la compañía debe admitir que necesita ayuda en algunas áreas para mantenerse relevante y seguir creciendo. “Explorar por completo las opciones para buscar conocimiento y asesoramiento en la dirección correcta es crucial. “Eventualmente tienes que confiar en la orientación que recibes”, dice Strauss.
• Adquisición o devolución del empleado. Aquí el tira y afloja con el futuro de una compañía a menudo comienza, dice Strauss. “Se necesita gente en su equipo que tenga ambición de crecer y quiera ser parte de algo más grande que la definición de su trabajo o sus metas personales”, dice. “Las recompensas individuales vendrán a medida que la empresa prospera de los cambios de crecimiento. Pero corres el riesgo de perder tu grupo principal si no creen en lo que estás haciendo. A la mayoría de las personas, incluso a las que llevan más tiempo con usted, probablemente no les gustará porque la mayoría de las personas temen el cambio. Es un juego muy difícil de jugar, pero es necesario y liberador una vez que el proceso se desarrolla. Es un dolor clásico antes de ganar “.
• Aplicación interna y para clientes. Una vez que el propietario sabe que tiene a las personas adecuadas en su lugar, incluidas las nuevas contrataciones, el equipo de gestión debe impulsar los cambios. “No significa que haya un nuevo sheriff en la ciudad, sino una nueva forma que hará que nuestra compañía y todos los que la rodean sean mejores si no luchan contra ella”, dice Strauss. “Entonces puede caminar con sus clientes cuando los está ayudando a evolucionar. Puedes proporcionarles cosas que ellos mismos no pueden construir porque están fuera de su alcance y enfoque “.
“Es importante, cuando un líder empresarial está evolucionando, ver a los demás evolucionando a su alrededor”, dice Strauss. “Podemos hacer más por los demás, y nuestros clientes en última instancia pueden evolucionar como lo hizo nuestro negocio”.
Acerca de Peter J. Strauss
Peter J. Strauss (www.peterjstrauss.com) es un abogado, gerente de seguro cautivo y autor de varios libros, entre ellos, la Guía definitiva para propietarios de empresas cautivas del propietario de la empresa. Es fundador y miembro administrador de The Strauss Law Firm, LLC, en Hilton Head Island, S.C, y también fundador y CEO de Hamilton Captive Management, LLC. Graduado de la Facultad de Derecho de Nueva Inglaterra, tiene un LL.M. en planificación patrimonial de la Universidad de Miami y habla regularmente en seminarios públicos.