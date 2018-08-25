THE BUSINESS OF DISEASES INVENTED TO DRUG MANUFACTURERS
Good news: All Lipitor users rejoice!
* Cholesterol * is finally officially removed from Naughty List. The US government UU Finally he has accepted that * cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern.
Making a U-turn about your warnings so that we stay away from high-cholesterol foods since the 1970s to avoid heart disease and clogged arteries.
This means that eggs, butter, whole milk products, nuts, coconut oil and meat have now been classified as * safe * and have been officially removed from the list of concerns.
The US Department of Agriculture UU., Which is responsible for updating the guidelines every five years, stated in its 2015 conclusions: “Previously, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended that cholesterol intake be limited to no more than 300 mg / day.
“The DGAC will not present this recommendation because the available evidence does not show an appreciable relationship between the consumption of dietary cholesterol and serum (blood) cholesterol, consistent with the AHA / ACC (American Heart Association / American College of Cardiology )
The Food Guidelines Advisory Committee, in response, will no longer warn people against the consumption of foods high in cholesterol and, instead, will focus on sugar as the main substance of food concern.
The American cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said: “It’s the right decision.” _We have wrong dietary guidelines. They have been wrong for decades_ “.
When we eat more foods rich in this compound, our bodies produce less. If we deprive ourselves of foods high in cholesterol, such as eggs, butter and liver, our body accelerates.
The real truth about cholesterol. The majority of the cholesterol in you is produced by your liver. Your brain is composed mainly of cholesterol. It is essential for nerve cells to work.
Cholesterol is the basis for the creation of all steroid hormones, including estrogen, testosterone and corticosteroids.
* High cholesterol in the body is a clear indication that the individual’s liver is in good health. *
Dr. George V. Mann, associate director of the Framingham study for the incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and its risk factors, states:
Saturated fats and cholesterol in the diet are not the cause of coronary heart disease. That myth is the greatest deception of the century, perhaps of any century
* Cholesterol is the greatest medical scam of all time *
There is no such thing as * bad cholesterol *
Then you can stop trying to change your cholesterol level. Studies show without a doubt that cholesterol does not cause heart disease and will not stop a heart attack.
* Most people who have heart attacks have normal cholesterol levels.
OUR BODY NEEDS 950 mg CHOLESTEROL FOR DAILY METABOLISM AND THE LIVER IS THE MAIN Producer. ONLY 15% OF CHOLESTEROL IS BEING DONATED FOR THE FOOD WE EAT.
If the fat content is lower in our food we eat, our liver
I have to work harder to keep the level at 950 mg.
* If the cholesterol level is high in our body, it shows that the liver is functioning perfect. *
Experts say that there is nothing like LDL or HDL.
* Cholesterol is not found to create block anywhere in the human body.
Please share the recent facts about CHOLESTEROL
SE LE ACABO EL NEGOCIO DE ENFERMEDADES INVENTADAS A LOS FABRICANTES DE FÁRMACOS
Buenas noticias: ¡Todos los usuarios de Lipitor se regocijan!
* El Colesterol * finalmente se elimina oficialmente de Naughty List. El gobierno de EE. UU. Finalmente ha aceptado que colesterol no es un _nutriente de preocupación.
Haciendo un giro en U sobre sus advertencias para que nos mantengamos alejados de los alimentos ricos en colesterol desde la década de 1970 para evitar la enfermedad cardíaca y las arterias obstruidas.
Esto significa que los huevos, la mantequilla, los productos lácteos enteros, las nueces, el aceite de coco y la carne ahora se han clasificado como *seguros* y se han eliminado oficialmente de los nutrientes de la lista de preocupaciones.
El Departamento de Agricultura de los EE. UU., Que se encarga de actualizar las directrices cada cinco años, declaró en sus conclusiones del 2015: “Anteriormente, las Pautas alimentarias para los estadounidenses recomendaban que la ingesta de colesterol se limitara a no más de 300 mg / día.
“La DGAC no presentará esta recomendación porque la evidencia disponible no muestra una relación apreciable entre el consumo de colesterol en la dieta y el colesterol sérico (en sangre), en consonancia con la AHA / ACC (Asociación Estadounidense del Corazón / American College of Cardiology)
El Comité Asesor de Pautas Alimentarias, en respuesta, ya no advertirá a las personas contra el consumo de alimentos ricos en colesterol y, en cambio, se centrará en el azúcar como la principal sustancia de la preocupación alimentaria.
El cardiólogo estadounidense Dr. Steven Nissen dijo: “Es la decisión correcta”. _Hemos equivocado las pautas dietéticas. Han estado equivocados durante décadas_ “.
Cuando comemos más alimentos ricos en este compuesto, nuestros cuerpos producen menos. Si nos privamos de alimentos ricos en colesterol, como huevos, mantequilla e hígado, nuestro cuerpo se acelera.
La verdad real sobre el colesterol. La mayoría del colesterol en usted es producido por su hígado. Tu cerebro está compuesto principalmente de colesterol. Es esencial para que las células nerviosas funcionen.
El colesterol es la base para la creación de todas las hormonas esteroides, incluidos el estrógeno, la testosterona y los corticosteroides.
* El colesterol alto en el cuerpo es una indicación clara que muestra que el hígado del individuo goza de buena salud. *
El Dr. George V. Mann, director asociado del estudio Framingham para la incidencia y prevalencia de la enfermedad cardiovascular (ECV) y sus factores de riesgo, afirma:
Las grasas saturadas y el colesterol en la dieta no son la causa de la enfermedad coronaria. Ese mito es el mayor engaño del siglo, quizás de cualquier siglo
* El colesterol es la estafa médica más grande de todos los tiempos *
No hay tal cosa como *colesterol malo*
Entonces puede dejar de tratar de cambiar su nivel de colesterol. Los estudios demuestran sin lugar a dudas que el colesterol no causa enfermedades del corazón y no detendrá un ataque cardíaco.
* La mayoría de las personas que tienen ataques cardíacos tienen niveles normales de colesterol.
NUESTRO CUERPO NECESITA 950 mg DE COLESTEROL PARA EL METABOLISMO DIARIO Y EL HÍGADO ES EL PRINCIPAL Productor. SOLAMENTE EL 15% DEL COLESTEROL ESTÁ SIENDO DONADO POR LA COMIDA QUE COMEMOS.
Si el contenido de grasa es menor en nuestros alimentos que comemos, nuestro hígado
Tengo que trabajar más para mantener el nivel en 950 mg.
* Si el nivel de colesterol es alto en nuestro cuerpo, muestra que el hígado está funcionando perfecto. *
Los expertos dicen que no hay nada como LDL o HDL.
* El colesterol no se encuentra para crear bloque en ningún lugar del cuerpo humano.
Por favor comparta los hechos recientes sobre COLESTEROL