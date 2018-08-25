THE BUSINESS OF DISEASES INVENTED TO DRUG MANUFACTURERS

Good news: All Lipitor users rejoice!

* Cholesterol * is finally officially removed from Naughty List. The US government UU Finally he has accepted that * cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern.

Making a U-turn about your warnings so that we stay away from high-cholesterol foods since the 1970s to avoid heart disease and clogged arteries.

This means that eggs, butter, whole milk products, nuts, coconut oil and meat have now been classified as * safe * and have been officially removed from the list of concerns.

The US Department of Agriculture UU., Which is responsible for updating the guidelines every five years, stated in its 2015 conclusions: “Previously, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended that cholesterol intake be limited to no more than 300 mg / day.

“The DGAC will not present this recommendation because the available evidence does not show an appreciable relationship between the consumption of dietary cholesterol and serum (blood) cholesterol, consistent with the AHA / ACC (American Heart Association / American College of Cardiology )

The Food Guidelines Advisory Committee, in response, will no longer warn people against the consumption of foods high in cholesterol and, instead, will focus on sugar as the main substance of food concern.

The American cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said: “It’s the right decision.” _We have wrong dietary guidelines. They have been wrong for decades_ “.

When we eat more foods rich in this compound, our bodies produce less. If we deprive ourselves of foods high in cholesterol, such as eggs, butter and liver, our body accelerates.

The real truth about cholesterol. The majority of the cholesterol in you is produced by your liver. Your brain is composed mainly of cholesterol. It is essential for nerve cells to work.

Cholesterol is the basis for the creation of all steroid hormones, including estrogen, testosterone and corticosteroids.

* High cholesterol in the body is a clear indication that the individual’s liver is in good health. *

Dr. George V. Mann, associate director of the Framingham study for the incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and its risk factors, states:

Saturated fats and cholesterol in the diet are not the cause of coronary heart disease. That myth is the greatest deception of the century, perhaps of any century

* Cholesterol is the greatest medical scam of all time *

There is no such thing as * bad cholesterol *

Then you can stop trying to change your cholesterol level. Studies show without a doubt that cholesterol does not cause heart disease and will not stop a heart attack.

* Most people who have heart attacks have normal cholesterol levels.

OUR BODY NEEDS 950 mg CHOLESTEROL FOR DAILY METABOLISM AND THE LIVER IS THE MAIN Producer. ONLY 15% OF CHOLESTEROL IS BEING DONATED FOR THE FOOD WE EAT.

If the fat content is lower in our food we eat, our liver

I have to work harder to keep the level at 950 mg.

* If the cholesterol level is high in our body, it shows that the liver is functioning perfect. *

Experts say that there is nothing like LDL or HDL.

* Cholesterol is not found to create block anywhere in the human body.

Please share the recent facts about CHOLESTEROL