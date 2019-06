The Flaming Lips and others to play the 2019 “Fair St. Louis” concert

The “Fair St. Louis” lineup has been announced. The concert, celebrating American independence, will be held on July 4th, 5th and 6th at the Gateway Arch National Park. Organizers announced the lineup on Thursday morning.

Schedule and times are subject to change. All performances will take place on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage.

Thursday, July 4

•9:30 a.m.: 137th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

•12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•6:30 p.m.: Performance by RANDY HOUSER

•8:15 p.m.: Performance by BRETT YOUNG

•9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 5

•4:00 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

•5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•6:30 p.m.: Performance by JOHNNY GILL

•8:15 p.m.: Performance by KEITH SWEAT

•9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 6

•Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

•12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•4:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

•5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•6:30 p.m.: Performance by VERTICAL HORIZON

•8:15 p.m.: Performance by THE FLAMING LIPS

•9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones