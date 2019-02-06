The Global Disorder in the Post-era U.S

We recommend this book.

The decline of the US has accelerated, and now the world slides into a significant mess without a strong international structure capable of handling the problems since all the outdated structures of the old order of the post-Second World War -first bipolar, between the US and the USSR; then unipolar, after the collapse of the USSR – they are pathetically dysfunctional: UN, IMF, WB and WTO.

Today the world is idyllic multipolar, but raw and militarily tripolar, where Obama bequeathed his double chaos, domestic / global when he put Russia on the defensive in all areas, through its inoperative sanctions, and China, through his mercantilist strangulation of the incinerated ATP .

Trump moves on a global scale in fractals – elements of order within the massive disorder – when domestic realpolitik -reflected from the great decline of the United States- have forced him to operate spectacular somersaults in his projects with Russia (friendly) and China (hostile) .

The US military offensive has been overstretched in its encirclement of Russia and China, and has reached its limit, while Moscow and Beijing, at the level of superpowers, have improved their defense systems, not to mention Iran on a regional scale. Curious zeitgeist: Russia and China, with Iran, get ready while the US retreats.

Trump must recognize that the long-term (sic) ideal (supersic!) Solution is one in which the three (sic) militarily dominant powers of the US, China and Russia work together to sustain global stability.