The Global Disorder in the Post-era U.S
We recommend this book.
The decline of the US has accelerated, and now the world slides into a significant mess without a strong international structure capable of handling the problems since all the outdated structures of the old order of the post-Second World War -first bipolar, between the US and the USSR; then unipolar, after the collapse of the USSR – they are pathetically dysfunctional: UN, IMF, WB and WTO.
Today the world is idyllic multipolar, but raw and militarily tripolar, where Obama bequeathed his double chaos, domestic / global when he put Russia on the defensive in all areas, through its inoperative sanctions, and China, through his mercantilist strangulation of the incinerated ATP .
Trump moves on a global scale in fractals – elements of order within the massive disorder – when domestic realpolitik -reflected from the great decline of the United States- have forced him to operate spectacular somersaults in his projects with Russia (friendly) and China (hostile) .
The US military offensive has been overstretched in its encirclement of Russia and China, and has reached its limit, while Moscow and Beijing, at the level of superpowers, have improved their defense systems, not to mention Iran on a regional scale. Curious zeitgeist: Russia and China, with Iran, get ready while the US retreats.
Trump must recognize that the long-term (sic) ideal (supersic!) Solution is one in which the three (sic) militarily dominant powers of the US, China and Russia work together to sustain global stability.
El Desorden Global en la era Post- Estados Unidos
Recomendamos este libro.
La decadencia de EU se ha acelerado, y ahora el mundo se desliza a un desorden significativo sin una fuerte estructura internacional capaz de manejar los problemas ya que todas las estructuras caducas del viejo orden de la post-Segunda Guerra Mundial –primero bipolar, entre EU y la URSS; luego unipolar, después del colapso de la URSS– son patéticamente disfuncionales: ONU, FMI, BM y OMC.
Hoy el mundo es idílicamente multipolar, pero cruda y militarmente tripolar, donde Obama legó su doble caos, doméstico/global cuando puso a la defensiva en todos los ámbitos a Rusia, mediante sus inoperantes sanciones,y a China, mediante su estrangulamiento mercantilista del incinerado ATP.
Trump se mueve a escala global en los fractales –elementos de orden dentro del masivo desorden– cuando la realpolitik doméstica –reflejo del magno declive de EU– lo han obligado a operar aparatosas volteretas en sus proyectos con Rusia (amistoso) y China (hostil).
La ofensiva militar de EU se ha sobrextendido en su cerco a Rusia y China, y ya llegó a su límite, mientras Moscú y Pekín, a escala de superpotencias, han mejorado sus sistemas de defensa, no se diga Irán a escala regional. Curioso zeitgeist: Rusia y China, con Irán, se pertrechan mientras EU se repliega.
Trump debe reconocer que la solución ideal (¡supersic!) a largo plazo (sic) es una en la que los tres (sic) poderes dominantes militarmente EU, China y Rusia, trabajen en conjunto (sic) para sostener la estabilidad global.