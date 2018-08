The Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of Greater St. Louis (HSA) 2018

By Cecilia Velazquez & Photos By Joe Bommarito

7-28-2018 St. Louis MO.- (HSA) traces its founding to 2007. In 2008, under the initiative of Jaime Torres, five Hispanic not-for-profit organizations in the St. Louis region joined formally in support of efforts to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students pursuing college/university education and/or vocational schooling.

Students supported by these scholarships demonstrate intentionality about improving the socio-economic and cultural wellbeing of the Hispanic community in the St. Louis region specifically and the world in general.

Thank you for supporting our Hispanic /Latino students.

Your contributions to the sponsoring organizations are appreciated.

The last July 28 it was celebrated the 12th annual the Scholarship ceremony at St. Louis Community College of forest park.

Where Antonio (Tony) Maldonado and Elizabeth (SiSi) Beltrán Martí where the Masters of Ceremonies, the invocation was giving it by Richard Middleton

Were recognized special guests and elected officials, the event sponsors and the representatives of HSA some special greetings to Dr. Anthony Cruz, Vice Chancellor, the Student Affairs, The St. Louis Community College represented by Dr. Franklyn E. Taylor and Dean of Student Development and Enrollment Management, Student Affairs of St. Louis Community College – Forest Park.

The Keynote Speaker was Ciléia Miranda-Yuen The President of Genway International.

A testimonial was made by María Esther Briceño a Multiple Scholarships Recipient

Presentation of Scholarships – I by:

Adult Basic Education Foundation – John Galatoire

Bolivian Society of St. Louis – María Yaksic

Gonzalez Charitable Foundation – Anthony Gonzalez Angel

Grupo Atlántico – Carmen Dence

HACEMOS – Ruth Herrera and Nicole Greer

Hispanic ECS Fund – Santiago Beltrán and María Balogh

Presentation of Scholarships – II

Hispanic Scholarship Alliance – Antonio (Tony) Maldonado

Latino Legacy Project – Ciléia Miranda-Yuen

Venezuelan Association in Missouri – Vicente Quevedo

Viva Brasil STL – Carolina Holtmeyer

Puerto Rican Society – Ángel A. Recci

Hispanic Leaders Group (HLG) – Sandra Knight – Jaime Torres Scholarship – Elena García Kenyon

The enterteinmente it was under the presentations of: Tahira Mari, Tropical Mood of St. Louis and Danza AVMO.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 2018

Adult Basic Education Foundation of Greater St. Louis (Processed by the Hispanic Leaders Group) Amaia Johnson and Julissa Gaona.

Bolivian Society of St. Louis: María Esther Briceño and Luisamaria Trotta Isidro.

Gonzalez Charitable Foundation (Processed by the Hispanic Leaders Group): Cassiana Buehler.

Grupo Atlántico Academic – Artistic Scholarship: Tahira Mari, Alondra Lenis and Areli Aragón Sandoval.

HACEMOS Hispanic/Latino Employee Association of AT&T: Jessica Aguilar Adan, Areli Aragón Sandoval, María Esther Briceño, Estefanía Cruz-Casillo, Liana Gallyoun-Arroyo, Luisa García, Erika Guerrero Bernal, Andrew Jazbani, Guadalupe Medina, Eduardo Rodríguez Gómez and Christian Brandon Vázquez.

Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund (Hispanic ECS Fund); Beltrán Martí Scholarship: Ana Divis Reed.

Carmen Eliza Patiño de Beltrán Scholarship: Joseline Martin.

Hispanic ECS Fund Scholarships: Joseph McBride, Sayge García-Cooley, Estefanía Cruz-Casillo, Terra Randolph, Ian Pallares and Karla Florez.

Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis (HLG): Areli Aragón Sandoval and Víctor Castellanos.

Jaime Torres Scholarship: Christian Brandon Vázquez and Estefanía Cruz-Casillo.

Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of Greater St. Louis (HSA): Jacob Tarnowski and Carolina Scalzo.

THE LATINO LEGACY SCHOLARSHIP Empowering America’s Latino youth through education: María Esther Briceño, Daniel Rojo-Moreno and Benjamin Schafer.

Puerto Rican Society, Inc., Jaime Torres Legacy Scholarship: Alex Brody

Sociedad Puertorriqueña Scholarships: Estefanía Cruz-Casillo, Stefan Orduña-Momcilovic, Juan Pérez-Ortiz, Michael Pichardo, Paola Rodríguez and Christian Brandon Vázquez.

Venezuelan Association in Missouri: María Esther Briceño, Ana Carranza, Víctor Castellanos, Estefanía Cruz-Casillo and Christian Brandon Vázquez.

Viva Brasil STL: Cassiana Buehler and Benjamin Shafer.

Hispanic Dropout Rate Hits New Low

The high school dropout rate among U.S. Hispanics has fallen to a new low, extending a decades-long decline.

The Hispanic dropout rate was 10 percent in 2016, with about 648,000 Hispanics ages 18 to 24 – out of more than 6.5 million nationally in that age group – not completing high school and not enrolled in school. Just five years earlier, the rate had been 16%.

The overall high school dropout rate in the U.S. has also fallen substantially in recent decades, matching a record low of 6% in 2016. Hispanics have accounted for much of that decline.

Since 1999, the dropout rate among Hispanics has fallen by 24 percentage points, compared with 9 points among blacks, 3 points among whites and 2 points among Asians. (Hispanics, however, still have the highest dropout rate of these four groups.)

Hispanic College Enrollment is at New High

As the Hispanic dropout rate has declined, the share of Hispanic high school graduates who enroll in college has risen. In 2016, 47 percent of Hispanic high school graduates ages 18 to 24 were enrolled in college, up from 32 percent in 1999. By comparison, the share of college enrollees among 18- to 24-year-old white, black and Asian high school graduates increased more modestly.

A record 3.6 million Hispanics were enrolled in public and private colleges in the U.S. in 2016, up 180 percent from the 1.3 million who were enrolled in 1999. The increase in Hispanic college enrollment outpaced Hispanic enrollment growth in U.S. nursery and K-12 schools during the same span.

While Hispanics have made important strides in educational attainment in recent decades, it’s important to note they still lag behind other races and ethnicities in several other academic measures. For example, Hispanics are less likely than other groups to obtain a four-year college degree.

MAJOR SCHOLARSHIP SPONSORS & DONORS:

ADULT BASIC EDUCATION FOUNDATION,

HECTOR MOLINA, MD,

LiUna Local 110, Laborers’ Building America.

MAXINE CLARK, AND BOB FOX,

The Bank of Edwardsville



CONTRIBUTORS

Santiago and SiSi Beltrán, Joe and Dinorah Bommarito, Martha Castellanos, Marti Cortés, Carmen Dence, Elena García Kenyon, Sandra Knight, Arturo Latimer, Antonio (Tony) Maldonado, Ciléia Miranda-Yuen, Guillermo A. Rodríguez, Tamala C. Turner and Sal Valadez.

FINANCIAL AID RESOURCES

US Department of Education College Affordability and Transparency Center Variety of interactive tools

http://collegecost.ed.gov/

FAFSA4Caster Tool for estimating expected family contribution before filing FAFSA

http://fafsa.edgov/FAFSA/app/f4cForm?execution=e1s1

College Goal Sunday Free volunteer-run events with financial aid professionals in 37 states and the District of Columbia

http://www.collegegoalsundayusa.org/

The Hispanic Arts Council of St. Louis Information on scholarships for Hispanics. Lists of scholarships for Hispanic students, for dreamers, and our calendar with scholarship deadlines.

www.hispanicartscouncilstl.org/scholarships

FinAid Financial aid information advice and tools http://www.finaid.org/

Fastweb Free scholarship-matching service http://www.fastweb.com/

Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of Greater St. Louis

Member Contact Information:

Bolivian Society of St. Louis María Yaksic • mariayaksic@me.com

Gonzalez Charitable Foundation Anthony Gonzalez Angel • aagathm@sbcglobal.net

Grupo Atlántico Carmen S. Dence • carmensdence413@gmail.com

HACEMOS Hispanic/Latino Employee Association of AT&T Ruth Herrera • rh9223@att.com

Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund (Hispanic ECS Fund) Santiago Beltrán • santiagob@buildabear.com

HLG Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis Antonio (Tony) Maldonado • tmmt3212@gmail.com

Latino Legacy Project Ciléia Miranda-Yuen • cileiamy@gmail.com

Puerto Rican Society, Inc. (Sociedad Puertorriqueña) Ángel A. Recci • arecci_ito@yahoo.com

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) St. Louis Gateway Chapter Francis Samalot • francis.j.samalot@boeing.com

Venezuelan Association in Missouri (AVMO) Vicente Quevedo • president.avmo@gmail.com

Viva Brasil STL Carolina Holtmeyer • carolina.holtmeyer@purina.nestle.com

HSA Committee – 2018 Joint Scholarship Ceremony Committee

Elena García – Kenyon / Event

Sandra Kni ght / Event – SLCC Liaison

Arturo Latimer / Printing

Antonio (Tony) Maldonado / Planning, Funding, Event

Guillermo A. Rodríguez / Booklet

Jaime Torres / Funding

Please, consider making a donation:

Donations to provide scholarships to Hispanics/Latinos are gladly accepted individually by each member organization of the Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of Greater St. Louis. The not-for-profit public benefit entities that are organized for charitable and educational purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the U. S. Internal Revenue Code are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions in accordance with the code.

You may contact the organizations directly or you may write to:

Antonio (Tony) Maldonado Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of Greater St. Louis PO Box 78386 St. Louis, MO 63178