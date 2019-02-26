THE LIVING GOSPEL
“Whoever gets angry with a brother or sister sins.” Matthew 5, 22
By Father Richard Vogt
richardvgt@gmail.com
It was a dark and stormy night. Jose Luis, pistol in hand, was hiding in the bushes waiting for his friend Carlos. Actually they’d been the closest of friends in grade school but recently they’d had a big time fight and hadn’t talked since. Since then Jose Luis had mulled it over and got madder and madder and now – emboldened by a few drinks – he found himself her waiting to kill his former friend.
As he waited for Carlos to show up he started to remember the good old days, their games and pranks when they were little, how they’d both played forward on the same soccer team and how Carlos had cheered him up and lent him money when things were tough. Little by little he started to calm down. “I must be nuts. No way I can shoot my best friend. When he shows up I’ll jump out of the bush and give him a bear hug.”
A few minutes later he heard Carlos’ footsteps. Jose Luis got up out of the bushes, extended his right hand and with one squeeze of the trigger shot his best friend dead.
When I first read this story some years ago I didn’t get it. But in the light of the words from St. Matthew I now understand it. Anger, hatred, and especially resentment are like interior time bombs and often as not explode in violence sometimes when we least expect it. The crazy driver on the highway, the mom who comes home furious over what the boss said and takes it out on the kids, and all those slights from years ago that we let stew and deform out attitude and our actions. Now’s the time to let go or, better still seek reconciliation.
LA BIBLIA EN LA VIDA DIARIA
“Si uno se enoja con su hermano, es cosa que merece juicio.” (San Mateo 5, 20 – 26)
Por Padre Richard Vogt
En una noche oscura y tormentosa, José Luis, pistola en mano, acechaba en los matorrales a su amigo Carlos. En realidad, habían sido amigos íntimos desde la primaria, pero últimamente por una discusión insignificante habían cambiado palabras y se separaron enemigos. Desde entonces José Luis había seguido dándole vueltas al asunto. Con el tiempo la ofensa había asumido proporciones gigantescas, y ahora – fortalecido por una que otra copa – aquí estaba en acecho pensando darle muerte a su ex-amigo.
Mientras esperaba la llegada de Carlos, comenzó a recordar los buenos tiempos: sus juegos y travesuras infantiles, como los dos jugaron delanteros en el equipo de fútbol, como Carlos lo había animado en sus momentos negros y hasta le prestó dinero cuando lo necesitaba. Al rato comenzó a cambiar de humor. “Estaré loco. Yo jamás podría matar a Carlos después de tantos años de amistad. Cuando llegue le daré la sorpresa de su vida saliendo a darle un abrazo caluroso.”
A los pocos minutos llegó Carlos. José de repente salió de su escondite, extendió la mano derecha, y de un balazo mató a su amigo.
Cuando leí este cuento de un autor latinoamericano hace años, no lo entendí del todo. Pero ahora lo capto mejor a la luz de las palabras de Jesús que cité arriba. El coraje, odio, y resentimiento que guardamos contra otro nos juzgan, nos deforman, nos hacen peligrosos para nosotros mismos y para los demás – hasta nuestros amigos: el que se mete furioso a la carretera e inconscientemente amenaza la vida de los demás choferes con sus estilo corajudo de manejar, la que llega a casa hecha una furia por la discusión que tuvo con su patrón y – sin querer – se desquita con sus pobres hijos, el que pasa años recalentando una experiencia desagradable de hace años hasta salir con una úlcera.
Por eso Jesús aquí nos aconseja que arranquemos la mala hierba del enojo y del resentimiento antes que eche raíces que nos estrangulan a nosotros y a nuestros seres queridos en el momento menos esperado.