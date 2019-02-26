THE LIVING GOSPEL

“Whoever gets angry with a brother or sister sins.” Matthew 5, 22

By Father Richard Vogt

It was a dark and stormy night. Jose Luis, pistol in hand, was hiding in the bushes waiting for his friend Carlos. Actually they’d been the closest of friends in grade school but recently they’d had a big time fight and hadn’t talked since. Since then Jose Luis had mulled it over and got madder and madder and now – emboldened by a few drinks – he found himself her waiting to kill his former friend.

As he waited for Carlos to show up he started to remember the good old days, their games and pranks when they were little, how they’d both played forward on the same soccer team and how Carlos had cheered him up and lent him money when things were tough. Little by little he started to calm down. “I must be nuts. No way I can shoot my best friend. When he shows up I’ll jump out of the bush and give him a bear hug.”

A few minutes later he heard Carlos’ footsteps. Jose Luis got up out of the bushes, extended his right hand and with one squeeze of the trigger shot his best friend dead.

When I first read this story some years ago I didn’t get it. But in the light of the words from St. Matthew I now understand it. Anger, hatred, and especially resentment are like interior time bombs and often as not explode in violence sometimes when we least expect it. The crazy driver on the highway, the mom who comes home furious over what the boss said and takes it out on the kids, and all those slights from years ago that we let stew and deform out attitude and our actions. Now’s the time to let go or, better still seek reconciliation.