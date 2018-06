“The Mexican Dream 2018”

The Consulate of Mexico informs you that the call for The Mexican Dream has already come out, inviting university students from this country to participate in this initiative that was developed by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) with support from the National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples (CDI) and this year, with the US-Mexico Foundation (USMF).

This year, up to 30 young people will be chosen to participate in these 4-week internships during the summer of 2018 in Mexico (from July 9 to August 8, 2018), to be developed in different communities in Mexico:

 Young people who speak Spanish and are students of the last two years of University (College) in the US, are invited to do a 4-week internship during the summer of 2018 in Mexico. The selected students will have to carry out field research work on the basis of which they will present suggestions to small companies of indigenous origin, to support them in the improvement of their production, marketing, marketing and other challenges they face.

 Selected students will receive lodging, meals and transportation from the USA to the workplace (round trip). In addition, they will have the opportunity to meet places of cultural and tourist interest, meet with public officials, entrepreneurs and Mexican students during a two-day stay at the CDMX prior to their internship in paradise (ecotourism site) to which they are assigned.

 It is a unique opportunity for American students, who will not only practice as consultants during their internship, but will also be able to learn from Mexican culture and support the development of indigenous peoples.

 Selected students will commit to work from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday and must submit several deliverables in the time and manner defined by the USMF.

To obtain more information and to know more about each of the six havens to apply in the call, visit the page of the USMF