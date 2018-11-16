The MLS is closer to coming to St. Louis

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed filed a resolution Wednesday, the first official step in showing city support to bring professional soccer to St. Louis. However, a vote still remains ahead.

KMOV reports that the group behind the effort to bring the MLS to the city, #MLS4TheLou will be applying to Major League Soccer for an expansion team. The ownership group includes the Taylor Family and The Kavanaugh Family, which are based in St. Louis.

Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the Taylor Family, said: “We want to thank President Reed for his leadership in moving this resolution forward. We are excited that the process is continuing to move forward on a proposal we believe is fair for the city, the residents and our soccer-loving community.”

The resolution will be introduced at the Board of Aldermen meeting Friday. It could be voted immediately or pushed back to a committee for further discussion.

The proposed stadium site is west of United Station on land owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which has agreed to sell the land to the city. The city will own the property and lease it to the ownership group.

A spokesperson for the MLS said Wednesday that expansion of teams will be an item on the agenda at the MLS Board of Governors meeting in New York on December 13.