The MLS is closer to coming to St. Louis

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed filed a resolution Wednesday, the first official step in showing city support to bring professional soccer to St. Louis. However, a vote still remains ahead.
KMOV reports that the group behind the effort to bring the MLS to the city, #MLS4TheLou will be applying to Major League Soccer for an expansion team. The ownership group includes the Taylor Family and The Kavanaugh Family, which are based in St. Louis.
Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the Taylor Family, said: “We want to thank President Reed for his leadership in moving this resolution forward. We are excited that the process is continuing to move forward on a proposal we believe is fair for the city, the residents and our soccer-loving community.”
The resolution will be introduced at the Board of Aldermen meeting Friday. It could be voted immediately or pushed back to a committee for further discussion.
The proposed stadium site is west of United Station on land owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which has agreed to sell the land to the city. The city will own the property and lease it to the ownership group.
A spokesperson for the MLS said Wednesday that expansion of teams will be an item on the agenda at the MLS Board of Governors meeting in New York on December 13.
La MLS está más cerca de venir a St. Louis
El presidente de concejales, Lewis Reed, presentó una resolución el miércoles, el primer paso oficial para mostrar el apoyo de la ciudad para llevar el fútbol profesional a San Luis. Sin embargo, todavía queda un voto por delante.
KMOV informa que el grupo detrás del esfuerzo para llevar el MLS a la ciudad, # MLS4TheLou presentará una solicitud a la Major League Soccer para un equipo de expansión. El grupo de propietarios incluye la Familia Taylor y la Familia Kavanaugh, que tienen su sede en St. Louis.
Carolyn Kindle Betz, miembro de la Familia Taylor, dijo: “Queremos agradecer al Presidente Reed por su liderazgo en hacer avanzar esta resolución. Estamos muy contentos de que el proceso continúe avanzando en una propuesta que creemos que es justa para la ciudad, los residentes y nuestra comunidad amante del fútbol”.
La resolución se presentará en la reunión de la Junta de Concejales el viernes. Podría votarse de inmediato o remitirse a un comité para una discusión adicional.
El sitio del estadio propuesto se encuentra al oeste de la estación United Station en terrenos que pertenecen al Departamento de Transporte de Missouri, que acordó vender los terrenos a la ciudad. La ciudad será propietaria de la propiedad y la arrendará al grupo de propietarios.
Un portavoz de la MLS dijo el miércoles que la expansión de los equipos será un tema de la agenda en la reunión de la Junta de Gobernadores de la MLS en Nueva York el 13 de diciembre.