 The source of creativity

From the first moment we take breath, we live under a process of domestication that shapes us during childhood. If we are not aware of what is happening, we can remain asleep for the rest of our lives.

During this phase of acquisition of beliefs and attitudes, we lose not only the candidness and freshness that characterizes infants, but also our dynamism. These unexpected occurrences, which are the unparalleled flash of innate creativity, are withering away. We stop dreaming that one day we will grow up, to finally become the adult we never thought we were.

And I ask: where do we leave the boy or girl who dreamed big? Why do we insist on leaving him locked in the trunk of memories, when he never left our side?

The little one that lives in us, like any infant, is qualified with great aptitudes. An irrefutable proof that domestication has had its effect is that we probably reproach ourselves: “I am not creative”. But, in reality, all human beings were born to be, only that domestication has blocked creativity.

Have you seen how clever the children can be? They have an infinite capacity to invent their own fantasy world, so they end up doing the most terrible and funny pranks.

We’ve all been like that, only that, as adults, many have bought the absurd idea that they do not have the ingenuity and have preferred to stay safe in their comfort zone, rather than experiment and create new things.

We should dare and not overlook it. A study of the University of Bath, which had 798 participants, showed that, although we all have the ability to be creative, people who are more open to implementing it are more permissive with changes, and more likely to challenge themselves. same.

Having a much more aware attitude of our creative potential can be of great value, not only for the resolution of personal conflicts, but for any challenge that comes our way. In addition, it will give us greater willingness to access the changes and to show us what we are made of.

Recently, Duncan Wardle, former vice president of Innovation and Creativity at The Walt Disney Company, said in an interview: “Robots will surely improve our skills and our senses, but they can not feel our emotions, nor match the creativity that those emotions generate.”

How right! It is evident that, to get ahead in today’s world, it is not enough to learn robotics and other technological specialties, but it is also essential to awaken our conscience and untie the knots that bind our inner child. Let’s leave and we’ll see how imagination triumphs!

