The source of creativity
BY ISMAEL CALA
From the first moment we take breath, we live under a process of domestication that shapes us during childhood. If we are not aware of what is happening, we can remain asleep for the rest of our lives.
During this phase of acquisition of beliefs and attitudes, we lose not only the candidness and freshness that characterizes infants, but also our dynamism. These unexpected occurrences, which are the unparalleled flash of innate creativity, are withering away. We stop dreaming that one day we will grow up, to finally become the adult we never thought we were.
And I ask: where do we leave the boy or girl who dreamed big? Why do we insist on leaving him locked in the trunk of memories, when he never left our side?
The little one that lives in us, like any infant, is qualified with great aptitudes. An irrefutable proof that domestication has had its effect is that we probably reproach ourselves: “I am not creative”. But, in reality, all human beings were born to be, only that domestication has blocked creativity.
Have you seen how clever the children can be? They have an infinite capacity to invent their own fantasy world, so they end up doing the most terrible and funny pranks.
We’ve all been like that, only that, as adults, many have bought the absurd idea that they do not have the ingenuity and have preferred to stay safe in their comfort zone, rather than experiment and create new things.
We should dare and not overlook it. A study of the University of Bath, which had 798 participants, showed that, although we all have the ability to be creative, people who are more open to implementing it are more permissive with changes, and more likely to challenge themselves. same.
Having a much more aware attitude of our creative potential can be of great value, not only for the resolution of personal conflicts, but for any challenge that comes our way. In addition, it will give us greater willingness to access the changes and to show us what we are made of.
Recently, Duncan Wardle, former vice president of Innovation and Creativity at The Walt Disney Company, said in an interview: “Robots will surely improve our skills and our senses, but they can not feel our emotions, nor match the creativity that those emotions generate.”
How right! It is evident that, to get ahead in today’s world, it is not enough to learn robotics and other technological specialties, but it is also essential to awaken our conscience and untie the knots that bind our inner child. Let’s leave and we’ll see how imagination triumphs!
La fuente de la creatividad
POR ISMAEL CALA
@CALA
Desde el primer momento en que tomamos aliento, vivimos bajo un proceso de domesticación que nos va moldeando durante la infancia. Si no somos conscientes de lo que sucede, podemos permanecer adormecidos el resto de nuestra vida.
Durante esta fase de adquisición de creencias y actitudes, perdemos no solo la candidez y frescura que caracteriza a los infantes, sino también nuestro dinamismo. Esas inesperadas ocurrencias, que son el destello inigualable de la creatividad innata, se van marchitando. Dejamos de soñar que algún día creceremos, para finalmente convertirnos en el adulto que nunca pensamos ser.
Y yo pregunto: ¿dónde dejamos al niño o niña que soñaba en grande? ¿Por qué nos empeñamos en dejarlo encerrado en el baúl de los recuerdos, cuando nunca se fue de nuestro lado?
El pequeñito que habita en nosotros, como cualquier infante, está capacitado con grandes aptitudes. Una prueba irrefutable de que la domesticación ha surtido su efecto es que probablemente nos reprochemos: “no soy creativo (a)”. Pero, en realidad, todos los seres humanos nacimos para serlo, solo que la domesticación ha bloqueado la creatividad.
¿Has visto lo ingeniosos que pueden llegar a ser los niños? Tienen una capacidad infinita para inventarse su propio mundo de fantasía, por lo que terminan haciendo las más terribles y graciosas travesuras.
Todos hemos sido así, solo que, de adultos, muchos han comprado la absurda idea de que no tienen el ingenio suficiente y han preferido mantenerse a salvo en su zona de confort, antes que experimentar y crear cosas nuevas.
Deberíamos atrevernos y no pasarlo por alto. Un estudio de la Universidad de Bath, que contó con 798 participantes, demostró que, aunque todos tenemos la capacidad de ser creativos, las personas que son más abiertas a ponerlo en práctica son más permisivas con los cambios, y más propensas a retarse a sí mismas.
Tener una actitud mucho más consciente de nuestro potencial creativo nos puede ser de gran valor, no solamente para la resolución de conflictos personales, sino para cualquier reto que se nos cruce por el camino. Además, nos dará mayor disposición a acceder a los cambios y a demostrarnos de qué estamos hechos.
Recientemente, Duncan Wardle, ex vicepresidente de Innovación y Creatividad de The Walt Disney Company, dijo en una entrevista: “Los robots seguramente mejorarán nuestras habilidades y nuestros sentidos, pero no pueden sentir nuestras emociones, ni igualar la creatividad que generan esas emociones”.
¡Cuánta razón! Es evidente que, para salir adelante en el mundo actual, no basta con aprender robótica y otras especialidades tecnológicas, sino también es imprescindible despertar nuestra conciencia y desatar los nudos que atan a nuestro niño interior. ¡Dejémoslo salir y veremos cómo la imaginación triunfa!
