The Who coming to St. Louis in the spring

The Who are coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri this next spring. The iconic band will be visiting our city as part of their 2019 “Moving On” North American Tour, and they will play St. Louis on May 23, 2019.

The tour is their first return to the country since their 2017 Las Vegas residency. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18 at LiveNation.com.

Fox 2 reports that the Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years. The lineup on stage will consists of familiar Who players, featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, and complemented by the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.

The dates for the 2019 North American Tour are as follows:

•May 7 / Van Andel Arena / Grand Rapids, MI

•May 9 / KeyBank Center / Buffalo, NY

•May 11 / Jiffy Lube Live / Bristow, VA

•May 13 / Madison Square Garden / New York, NY

•May 16 / Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, TN

•May 18 / Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center / Noblesville, IN

•May 21 / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre / Chicago, IL

•May 23 / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis /

•Maryland Heights, MO

•May 25 / Citizens Bank Park / Philadelphia, PA

•May 28 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

•May 30 / PPG Paints Arena / Pittsburgh, PA

•June 1 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Fall Dates

•Sept 6 / Xcel Energy Center / St. Paul, MN

•Sept 8 / Alpine Valley Music Theatre / Alpine Valley, WI

•Sept 10 / Blossom Music Center / Cuyahoga Falls, OH

•Sept 13 / Fenway Park / Boston, MA

•Sept 15 / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater / Wantagh, NY

•Sept 18 / State Farm Arena / Atlanta, GA

•Sept 20 / BB&T Center / Ft. Lauderdale, FL

•Sept 22 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

•Sept 25 / Toyota Center / Houston, TX

•Sept 27 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

•Sept 29 / Pepsi Center / Denver, CO

•Oct 11 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

•Oct 13 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

•Oct 16 / Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University / San Diego, CA

•Oct 19 / T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners / Seattle, WA

•Oct 21 / Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena / Vancouver, BC

•Oct 23 / Rogers Place / Edmonton, AB