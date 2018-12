Theresa May delaying Brexit vote

Theresa May is set to call off Tuesday’s crucial vote on her Brexit deal ahead of what is expected to be a significant defeat by Tory rebels.

The BBC reports that government sources have said the prime minister is set to tell members of Parliament about the delay in a statement at 15:30 GMT.

The news hit Britain’s economy, as the pound fell 0.5% in response, standing against the dollar at $1.26.

The statement from May at the House of Commons will be followed by a statement from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom and then a statement from the Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay on Article 50, the legal mechanism taking the UK out of the EU on March 29th.

May’s deal has been agreed with the European Union, but it needs to be supported by the UK Parliament if it is to become law.

In efforts to get the support necessary, May has been talking to EU leaders about renegotiating parts of the deal, something both sides had previously ruled out. European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andrea said the EU would not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

In a press briefing, Andrea said: “We have an agreement on the table which was endorsed by the European Council in its Article 50 format on November 25.

As President Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate – our position has therefore not changed and as far as we are concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on 29 March, 2019.”