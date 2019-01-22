Theresa May doesn’t rule out no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit on Monday, by proposing to seek further concessions from the European Union in order to prevent custom checks on the Irish border.

However, May told parliament a “no-deal” Brexit could not be taken off the table as there was no approved alternative yet, and that the European Union would not postpone Britain’s exit date, scheduled for March 29.

Reuters reports that there is still no agreement in London on how and even whether it should leave the world’s biggest trading bloc. May’s plan for Brexit was defeated by the most votes in modern British history after it was rejected 432-202 by lawmakers last Tuesday.

“No-deal will only be taken off the table by either revoking Article 50, which turns back the results of the referendum – the government will not do that – or by having a deal, and that is what we are trying to work out,” May said.

She also noted that another referendum is off the table as it would strengthen the hand of those seeking to break up the United Kingdom and could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in democracy.