Theresa May doesn’t rule out no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit on Monday, by proposing to seek further concessions from the European Union in order to prevent custom checks on the Irish border.
However, May told parliament a “no-deal” Brexit could not be taken off the table as there was no approved alternative yet, and that the European Union would not postpone Britain’s exit date, scheduled for March 29.
Reuters reports that there is still no agreement in London on how and even whether it should leave the world’s biggest trading bloc. May’s plan for Brexit was defeated by the most votes in modern British history after it was rejected 432-202 by lawmakers last Tuesday.
“No-deal will only be taken off the table by either revoking Article 50, which turns back the results of the referendum – the government will not do that – or by having a deal, and that is what we are trying to work out,” May said.
She also noted that another referendum is off the table as it would strengthen the hand of those seeking to break up the United Kingdom and could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in democracy.
Theresa May no descarta el Brexit sin trato
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, trató de romper el estancamiento parlamentario en Brexit el lunes, al proponer buscar nuevas concesiones de la Unión Europea para evitar los controles personalizados en la frontera irlandesa.
Sin embargo, May le dijo al parlamento que un “no-acuerdo” Brexit no podía ser retirado de la mesa porque aún no había una alternativa aprobada, y que la Unión Europea no pospondría la fecha de salida de Gran Bretaña, programada para el 29 de marzo.
Reuters informa que aún no hay acuerdo en Londres sobre cómo e incluso si debería abandonar el mayor bloque comercial del mundo. El plan de May para Brexit fue derrotado por la mayoría de los votos en la historia británica moderna después de que fue rechazado 432-202 por los legisladores el martes pasado.
“La no negociación se eliminará de la mesa, ya sea revocando el Artículo 50, que revierte los resultados del referéndum (el gobierno no lo hará) o al tener un acuerdo, y eso es lo que estamos tratando de resolver”, dijo May.
También señaló que otro referéndum está fuera de la mesa, ya que fortalecería la mano de quienes buscan romper el Reino Unido y podría dañar la cohesión social al socavar la fe en la democracia.