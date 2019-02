Theresa May says “time of the essence” on visit to Brussels

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she held “constructive” talks in Brussels on Wednesday as she sought concessions on Brexit from a skeptical European Union.

After an hour of discussions with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, May told a British television channel that she pressed for “legally binding changes” to a deal she agreed with the European Union in November so that a “backstop” policy on the Irish border would not bind Britain indefinitely to keeping EU rules.

This part of the treaty, as Reuters reports, has been the one that has pushed the country toward an exit from the European Union without a safety net. May’s deal was rejected by the British parliament last month.

“I’ve underlined the need for us to see legally binding changes to the backstop which ensure it cannot be indefinite,” May said. “That’s what is required if a deal is going to pass the House of Commons… Time is of the essence.”

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29.