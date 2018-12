Theresa May sets date for Brexit vote in Parliament

Members of British Parliament will vote on the UK’s Brexit deal in the week beginning 14 January, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament.

The vote was scheduled for last week but it was put on hold after May admitted she was set to lose.

Announcing a new date, May said the European Union had made it clear the Irish backstop was “not a plot to trap the UK” and urged Members of Parliament to approve the deal.

However, as the BBC reports, Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would table a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister for denying the vote.

He told the House of Commons that it was unacceptable that members of Parliament would have to wait another month before having their say on May’s deal and that the Prime Minister had “led the country into a national crisis.”

“The deal is unchanged and is not going to change,” Corbyn said.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, and the proposed deal has been approved by European leaders. The agreement sets out the terms of exit and includes a declaration on the outline of the future relations between the UK and the EU.