Thieves steal South City woman’s tiny house overnight

Thieves stole a south St. Louis woman’s $20,000 tiny home.

Meghan Panu, the owner, says she spent two years pouring her time and effort into her home.

“My goal was to live in it full-time,” Panu told KMOV.

Panu parked her 20-foot cedar home near Gravois and Michigan Friday night. She was stunned by the news that someone had stolen the home Saturday.

“You hear about stolen cars and trailers all the time but this is a stolen house. So it’s shocking in so many ways and it sticks out,” told Panu to the news media outlet.

Panu has been checking surveillance cameras from nearby businesses trying to locate the thieves, who she says hitched the home to the back of a pickup truck and drove off with the home.

Some residents say they saw a person driving a red Ford pickup truck near Grand, pulling the home.

Panu added that she “put a lot of love and passion and effort into this project, so I just want it back.”

Anyone who spots the home or has any information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.