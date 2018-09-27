Third accusation of sexual assault emerges against Brett Kavanaugh

A third accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh publicly identified herself on Wednesday and alleged that Kavanaugh and others in the early 1980s drugged girls at high school parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.
CNBC reports that the woman, Julie Swetnick, said Kavanaugh and others including his close friend Mark Judge, lined up waiting to rape girls at many parties – and that she once became a victim herself.
Swetnick’s allegations were detailed in an affidavit signed under penalty of perjury, which was release by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Her statement was sent to a senior staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Swetnick is the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault. His fist accuser, California professor and psychologist, Christine Blasey Ford, is scheduled to speak before the Committee this week, as is also Kavanaugh.
All 10 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee urged President Donald Trump to either “immediately withdraw the nomination or order an FBI investigation into all the allegations.”
Kavanaugh called the allegations “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”
“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox News earlier this week.
Avenatti told MSNBC that “there should be an immediate investigation” of his client’s accusations and that “there should be no rush to confirm him [Kavanaugh] to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Surge tercera acusación de agresión sexual contra Brett Kavanaugh
Una tercera acusadora del candidato a la Corte Suprema, Brett Kavanaugh, se identificó públicamente el miércoles y alegó que Kavanaugh y otros a principios de la década de 1980 drogaban a adolescentes en fiestas de bachillerato para que fuera más fácil violarlas en grupo.
CNBC informa que la mujer, Julie Swetnick, dijo que Kavanaugh y otros, incluido su amigo cercano Mark Judge, se alineaban en espera de violar a las niñas en muchas fiestas, y que una vez ella misma se convirtió en una víctima.
Las acusaciones de Swetnick fueron detalladas en una declaración jurada firmada bajo pena de perjurio, que fue divulgada por su abogado, Michael Avenatti. Su declaración fue enviada a un alto funcionario del Comité Judicial del Senado.
Swetnick es la tercera mujer en acusar a Kavanaugh de agresión sexual. Su primera acusadora, la profesora y psicóloga de California, Christine Blasey Ford, tiene previsto hablar ante el Comité esta semana, al igual que Kavanaugh.
Los 10 Demócratas en el Comité Judicial instaron al presidente Donald Trump a “retirar inmediatamente la nominación u ordenar una investigación del FBI sobre todas las acusaciones”.
Kavanaugh calificó las acusaciones como “ridículas y sacadas de la Dimensión Desconocida”. “No sé quién es y esto nunca sucedió”, dijo Kavanaugh.
“Nunca he agredido sexualmente a nadie”, dijo Kavanaugh a Fox News a principios de esta semana.
Avenatti le dijo a MSNBC que “debería haber una investigación inmediata” de las acusaciones de su cliente y que “no debería haber prisa por confirmarlo [a Kavanaugh] ante el Tribunal Supremo de los EE. UU.”