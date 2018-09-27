Third accusation of sexual assault emerges against Brett Kavanaugh

A third accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh publicly identified herself on Wednesday and alleged that Kavanaugh and others in the early 1980s drugged girls at high school parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.

CNBC reports that the woman, Julie Swetnick, said Kavanaugh and others including his close friend Mark Judge, lined up waiting to rape girls at many parties – and that she once became a victim herself.

Swetnick’s allegations were detailed in an affidavit signed under penalty of perjury, which was release by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Her statement was sent to a senior staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Swetnick is the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault. His fist accuser, California professor and psychologist, Christine Blasey Ford, is scheduled to speak before the Committee this week, as is also Kavanaugh.

All 10 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee urged President Donald Trump to either “immediately withdraw the nomination or order an FBI investigation into all the allegations.”

Kavanaugh called the allegations “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox News earlier this week.

Avenatti told MSNBC that “there should be an immediate investigation” of his client’s accusations and that “there should be no rush to confirm him [Kavanaugh] to the U.S. Supreme Court.”