Third man dies after crash in police pursuit in north St. Louis county

A third man who had been in a car that exchanged gunfire with officers before ending in a crash after being chased by police has died, the St. Louis police said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old De’Trell Crews, of the 10000 block of Lynncrest Court in north St. Louis County was pronounced dead on Friday. He died from a traumatic brain injury and a gunshot wound in the incident, authorities said.
The other two men who had been in the car with Crews were Kevin Smith, 21, of the 8600 block of Engler Avenue and Andrew Chanerl, 21, of the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initiated pursuit on the three men after they located a stolen Honda Accord in which the men were traveling. The suspects fired shots at police officers and took off.
The chase ended in a crash on Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County, when the Accord collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.
No police officers were injured during the incident.
Tercer hombre muere después de accidente en persecución policial en norte del condado de St. Louis
Un tercer hombre que había estado en un automóvil que intercambió disparos con oficiales antes de terminar en un accidente luego de ser perseguido por la policía, murió, dijo la policía de St. Louis.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que De’Trell Crews, de 23 años, de la cuadra 10000 de Lynncrest Court en el norte del condado de St. Louis fue declarado muerto el viernes. Según las autoridades, murió a causa de una lesión cerebral traumática y una herida de bala en el incidente.
Los otros dos hombres que habían estado en el automóvil con Crews fueron Kevin Smith, 21, de la cuadra 8600 de Engler Avenue y Andrew Chanerl, 21, de la cuadra 8300 de Midland Boulevard. Ambos fueron declarados muertos en el lugar.
La policía inició la persecución de los tres hombres después de localizar un Honda Accord robado en el que viajaban los hombres. Los sospechosos dispararon a los oficiales de policía y se fueron.
La persecución terminó en un choque en Lucas y Hunt Road en el norte del condado de St. Louis, cuando el Accord colisionó con una camioneta Ford F-150.
Ningún oficial de policía resultó herido durante el incidente.