Third man dies after crash in police pursuit in north St. Louis county

A third man who had been in a car that exchanged gunfire with officers before ending in a crash after being chased by police has died, the St. Louis police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old De’Trell Crews, of the 10000 block of Lynncrest Court in north St. Louis County was pronounced dead on Friday. He died from a traumatic brain injury and a gunshot wound in the incident, authorities said.

The other two men who had been in the car with Crews were Kevin Smith, 21, of the 8600 block of Engler Avenue and Andrew Chanerl, 21, of the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initiated pursuit on the three men after they located a stolen Honda Accord in which the men were traveling. The suspects fired shots at police officers and took off.

The chase ended in a crash on Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County, when the Accord collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.

No police officers were injured during the incident.