Thirteen people killed in plane crash landing in Moscow

Thirteen people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed on Sunday after the aircraft caught fire while making an emergency landing at a Moscow airport, Russian investigators said.

Among the people killed were two children.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 bounced along the tarmac at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport before the rear part suddenly burst into flames.

Many passengers managed to escape the SU 1492 via the plane’s emergency slides that inflated after the landing.

Reuters reports that the plane was flying from Moscow to the norther Russian city of Murmanks, and had 73 passengers and five crew members.

Authorities have not given a cause for the incident although some passengers mentioned a lightning strike.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation and was looking into whether the pilots had breached air safety rules.