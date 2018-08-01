This Summer, Scale Back to Scale Up
By David DeWolf
Most of us don’t know how to take a break. Summer vacations and holiday weekends don’t really give us the down time we need to recharge our batteries, clear our minds, and optimize performance.
Over the past several years, books like Deep Work and Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less have demonstrated the flaws in this approach. We seem to value being busy, and research shows it’s killing productivity.
I’ll admit that I’m the biggest culprit. Too often, I stay immersed in work, checking in and staying abreast of what’s going on back at the office, even well after “normal” working hours.
I love what I do. The software development company I founded, 3Pillar Global, has been recognized for rapid growth by Inc. Magazine 7 of the last 8 years. Like everyone, I’m not immune to the rush of adrenaline or endorphins that come from hearing the “ding” signifying a new email in my inbox. But I can see very clearly how my performance deteriorates when I don’t get enough rest — and how my actions encourage others to take on the same bad habits.
As leaders we have to be especially careful of the tone we set from the top.
Here are four things that business leaders can do to encourage colleagues to rest.
1. Kick folks out of the office
I make it a point to roam the halls on my way out of the office — especially when I’m in late. When I see the same folks in the office night after night, I make it a point to ask when they are leaving.
Managers need to make it clear that it’s okay for folks to go home, have dinner, and get a good night’s sleep. If our teammates see us working late, they may come to believe that’s what it takes to be successful.
2. Refrain from Sending Weekend Messages
I have a bad habit of using my weekend to “catch up on life.” Unfortunately, by life, I often mean the backlog of emails that have piled up.
When I respond over the weekend, I am sending a message that this type of activity is expected and encouraged. So these days, I schedule my weekend emails to go out on Monday mornings.
3. Encourage Real Vacations
There are vacations and there are vacations. A true vacation happens when you completely unplug.
So when teammates take time off, set the expectation that they check out and get off the grid. To do this, require everyone to designate a backstop. Who is handling their business while they are gone? Is it their manager, a peer, or, one of their direct reports?
Requiring everyone to delegate their authority while they are out ensures healthy empowerment and organizational design.
4. Promote Holidays
This past Memorial Day, I sent a message to the team reminding them of why we had expanded the holiday to be a four-day weekend. In this message, I reminded everyone why rest is important:
“There are very few of us that truly have urgent things we need to do this weekend. I hope all of you are able to turn off, clear your heads, and enjoy a little down time. Don’t be shy about turning off your computer’s power. Enjoy the sunshine!”
I was amazed that I received 17 responses applauding the message. Folks obviously appreciated having “permission” to truly unplug.
Business leaders can – and should – set an example with healthy work habits. So this summer, be sure to encourage your colleagues to rest.
David DeWolf is the founder and CEO of 3Pillar Global, a global custom software and digital product development company in Fairfax, Virginia.
Este verano, escala de nuevo en el trabajo
Por David DeWolf
La mayoría de nosotros no sabemos cómo tomar un descanso. Las vacaciones de verano y los fines de semana de vacaciones en realidad no nos dan el tiempo de inactividad que necesitamos para recargar nuestras baterías, aclarar nuestras mentes y optimizar el rendimiento.
En los últimos años, libros como Deep Work and Rest: Why You Get More Done When Work Less han demostrado los defectos en este enfoque. Parece que valoramos estar ocupados, y la investigación muestra que está matando la productividad.
Admitiré que soy el mayor culpable. Con demasiada frecuencia, me quedo inmerso en el trabajo, comprobando y manteniéndome al tanto de lo que sucede en la oficina, incluso después de las horas de trabajo “normales”.
Yo amo lo que hago. La compañía de desarrollo de software que fundé, 3Pillar Global, ha sido reconocida por su rápido crecimiento por la revista Inc. 7 de los últimos 8 años. Como todos, no soy inmune a la avalancha de adrenalina o endorfinas que provienen de escuchar el “ding” que significa un nuevo correo electrónico en mi bandeja de entrada. Pero puedo ver muy claramente cómo mi rendimiento se deteriora cuando no descanso lo suficiente, y cómo mis acciones animan a los demás a asumir los mismos malos hábitos.
Como líderes debemos ser especialmente cuidadosos con el tono que establecemos desde arriba.
Aquí hay cuatro cosas que los líderes empresariales pueden hacer para alentar a los colegas a descansar.
1. Saca a la gente de la oficina
Me aseguro de recorrer los pasillos cuando salgo de la oficina, especialmente cuando llego tarde. Cuando veo a las mismas personas en la oficina noche tras noche, me pregunto cuándo se irán.
Los gerentes deben dejar en claro que está bien que la gente se vaya a casa, cene y duerma bien. Si nuestros compañeros de equipo nos ven trabajando hasta tarde, pueden llegar a creer que eso es lo que se necesita para tener éxito.
2. Abstenerse de enviar mensajes de fin de semana
Tengo la mala costumbre de usar mi fin de semana para “ponerme al día con la vida”. Desafortunadamente, de por vida, a menudo me refiero a la acumulación de correos electrónicos que se han acumulado.
Cuando respondo durante el fin de semana, estoy enviando un mensaje de que se espera y se fomenta este tipo de actividad. Entonces, en estos días, programo mis correos electrónicos de fin de semana para salir los lunes por la mañana.
3. Fomentar las vacaciones reales
Hay vacaciones y hay vacaciones. Una verdadera vacación ocurre cuando te desconectas por completo.
Entonces, cuando los compañeros de equipo se toman un descanso, establezcan la expectativa de que se retiren y salgan de la parrilla. Para hacer esto, requiera que todos designen un respaldo. ¿Quién está manejando su negocio mientras están fuera? ¿Es su gerente, un compañero o uno de sus informes directos?
Exigir que todos deleguen su autoridad mientras están fuera asegura un empoderamiento saludable y un diseño organizacional.
4. Promueva las vacaciones
Este pasado Día de los Caídos, envié un mensaje al equipo recordándoles por qué habíamos ampliado las vacaciones para que fueran un fin de semana de cuatro días. En este mensaje, les recordé a todos por qué el descanso es importante:
“Hay muy pocos de nosotros que realmente tenemos cosas urgentes que tenemos que hacer este fin de semana. Espero que todos ustedes puedan desconectar, aclarar sus ideas y disfrutar un poco de tiempo de inactividad. No tengas miedo de apagar el poder de tu computadora. ¡Disfruta la luz del sol!”
Me sorprendió que recibí 17 respuestas aplaudiendo el mensaje. La gente obviamente apreciaba tener “permiso” para desconectarse realmente.
Los líderes empresariales pueden, y deben, dar el ejemplo con hábitos de trabajo saludables. Así que este verano, asegúrese de alentar a sus colegas a descansar.
David DeWolf es el fundador y CEO de 3Pillar Global, una empresa global de software personalizado y desarrollo de productos digitales en Fairfax, Virginia.