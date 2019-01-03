Thousands welcome 2019 in New York’s Times Square, despite rain

New York’s Times Square saw thousands of people cheer on Tuesday’s midnight as they received the new year, despite the pouring rain that fell on the city.
Those attending the landmark event watched the glowing New Year’s Eve ball complete its midnight descent to mark the start of 2019.
The event featured performers including Christina Aguilera, New Kids on the Block and Sting, who entertained the resilient crowd.
For many, attending the festivities in Times Square was a dream come true. “It was a bucket-list thing,” a 34-year-old sales manager from McAllen, Texas, told Reuters. “You grow up watching it on TV, you see all the excitement. There’s something magical about New York during this time of year.”
The Times Square Alliance, the business association that organizes the event, paid a special tribute to freedom of the press, after a year in which journalists came under attack around the world.
Reuters reports that a minute before midnight, an invited group of journalists from ABC News, NBC News, the Washington Post, Reuters and other outlets joined Mayor Bill de Blasio in pushing the button that initiates the glittering ball’s drop.
Visitors began to gather inside penned-off enclosures in the morning, starting an hours-long marathon of standing in one place, with no access to public restrooms.
Miles reciben el 2019 en el Times Square de Nueva York, a pesar de la lluvia
El Times Square de Nueva York vio a miles de personas aplaudir la medianoche del martes al recibir el año nuevo, a pesar de la lluvia torrencial que cayó sobre la ciudad.
Los asistentes al evento emblemático vieron cómo la brillante bola de Fin de Año completaba su descenso a medianoche para marcar el inicio de 2019.
El evento contó con la participación de artistas como Christina Aguilera, New Kids on the Block y Sting, quienes entretuvieron a la multitud resiliente.
Para muchos, asistir a las festividades en Times Square fue un sueño hecho realidad. “Era un asunto de mi lista de deseos”, dijo a Reuters un gerente de ventas de 34 años de McAllen, Texas. “Creces viéndolo en la televisión, ves toda la emoción. Hay algo mágico en Nueva York durante esta época del año”.
The Times Square Alliance, la asociación empresarial que organiza el evento, rindió un homenaje especial a la libertad de prensa, después de un año en el que los periodistas fueron atacados en todo el mundo.
Reuters informa que un minuto antes de la medianoche, un grupo de periodistas invitados de ABC News, NBC News, Washington Post, Reuters y otros medios se unieron al alcalde Bill de Blasio para presionar el botón que inicia la caída de la bola brillante.
Los visitantes comenzaron a reunirse en recintos cerrados por la mañana, comenzando una maratón de horas de pie en un lugar, sin acceso a baños públicos.