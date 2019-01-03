Thousands welcome 2019 in New York’s Times Square, despite rain

New York’s Times Square saw thousands of people cheer on Tuesday’s midnight as they received the new year, despite the pouring rain that fell on the city.

Those attending the landmark event watched the glowing New Year’s Eve ball complete its midnight descent to mark the start of 2019.

The event featured performers including Christina Aguilera, New Kids on the Block and Sting, who entertained the resilient crowd.

For many, attending the festivities in Times Square was a dream come true. “It was a bucket-list thing,” a 34-year-old sales manager from McAllen, Texas, told Reuters. “You grow up watching it on TV, you see all the excitement. There’s something magical about New York during this time of year.”

The Times Square Alliance, the business association that organizes the event, paid a special tribute to freedom of the press, after a year in which journalists came under attack around the world.

Reuters reports that a minute before midnight, an invited group of journalists from ABC News, NBC News, the Washington Post, Reuters and other outlets joined Mayor Bill de Blasio in pushing the button that initiates the glittering ball’s drop.

Visitors began to gather inside penned-off enclosures in the morning, starting an hours-long marathon of standing in one place, with no access to public restrooms.