Thousands without power as storms sweep the St. Louis area

Around 14,000 customers are currently without power in the St. Louis County and St. Charles area, according to the Ameren outage map.

On Wednesday evening, as many as 21,000 customers were left without power after storms hit the area, Ameren officials confirmed, but crews have begun restoring power in the affected areas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour knocked down lines across the area.

Jeff Trammel, an Ameren spokesman, advised people to stay away from downed wires and brush that could be concealing wires for their safety.

The National Weather Service downgraded a severe thunderstorm warning to a severe thunderstorm watch at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, for St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson Counties.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported that a large tree fell on four occupied homes in the 5900 block of Pershing Avenue and the area has been cordoned off.

Trees and signs went down as a result of the strong winds in St. Louis County and St. Charles County, while one lane of southbound Highway 141 under Highway 44 was closed due to water.