Three babies, two adults stabbed at New York City day care

Three newborn babies and two adults were stabbed at a New York City day care center in New York on Friday morning, police said.

The babies and a female day care worker were reported as critical but stable. The other person stabbed was a 31-year-old man who was injured in the leg.

A 52-year-old woman, believed to be the suspect, was in custody at a nearby hospital, after authorities found her unconscious in the basement of the house out of which the day care operated. Police found the woman with a self-inflicted wound to her wrist after the attack, which happened before 4 a.m. The suspect later regained consciousness, said NYPD Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes.

A meat cleaver and a butcher knife were recovered at the scene, NBC News reports.

The babies stabbed were all female. A 3-day-old, a 20-day-old and a 1-month old. Two were stabbed in their stomachs, and the 20-day-old was stabbed in her ear, lip and chin, according to the New York Police Department.

The day care was operating out of a multi-family house under the name Mei Xin Care Inc., according to NBC New York. Mei Xin Care is licensed as a business, according to New York Department of State documents.

The New York’s Office of -children and Family Services issued a statement, which read in part: ”OCFS is saddened by this horrific situation and investigating it as a possible illegal operation.”