Three dead, two injured in shooting

Three men were killed and two others severely injured in a shooting Monday night.
According to authorities, the incident took place at the 4000 block of Shreve in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis at around 8:50 p.m. Police initially said six people had been shot but have since corrected to say five people were shot.
KSDK reports that police chief John Hayden said they talked with a victim when they arrived on scene, then officers went inside a home, where three people had been shot to death. Another man was found shot later during the investigation.
A spokesman from the St. Louis Fire Department said three victims had died and two were being treated for injuries. The spokesman said one had sustained critical injuries and the other was in serious condition but had stable vital signs.
Police are still uncertain if the victims kew each other or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Tres muertos, dos heridos en tiroteo
Tres hombres murieron y otros dos resultaron gravemente heridos en un tiroteo el lunes por la noche.
Según las autoridades, el incidente tuvo lugar en la cuadra 4000 de Shreve en el vecindario de Penrose, al norte de St. Louis, alrededor de las 8:50 p.m. La policía dijo inicialmente que se había disparado a seis personas, pero que desde entonces se corrigió para decir que cinco personas habían recibido disparos.
El KSDK informa que el jefe de la policía John Hayden dijo que hablaron con una víctima cuando llegaron a la escena, luego que los agentes entraron a una casa, donde tres personas habían muerto a tiros. Otro hombre fue encontrado disparado más tarde durante la investigación.
Un portavoz del Departamento de bomberos de St. Louis dijo que tres víctimas habían muerto y dos estaban siendo atendidas por lesiones. El portavoz dijo que uno había sufrido lesiones críticas y el otro estaba en estado grave pero tenía signos vitales estables.
La policía aún no está segura de si las víctimas se conocen o las circunstancias que condujeron al tiroteo.