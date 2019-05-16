Three dead, two injured in shooting

Three men were killed and two others severely injured in a shooting Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place at the 4000 block of Shreve in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis at around 8:50 p.m. Police initially said six people had been shot but have since corrected to say five people were shot.

KSDK reports that police chief John Hayden said they talked with a victim when they arrived on scene, then officers went inside a home, where three people had been shot to death. Another man was found shot later during the investigation.

A spokesman from the St. Louis Fire Department said three victims had died and two were being treated for injuries. The spokesman said one had sustained critical injuries and the other was in serious condition but had stable vital signs.

Police are still uncertain if the victims kew each other or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.