Three Democrats file to run for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Three Democrats have filed paperwork to run for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in the March primary.

Incumbent Lewis Reed is seeking a fourth term. He will face two challengers: Alderwoman Megan Green and former Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed.

“I enjoy the job and I enjoy public service,” Reed told the St. Louis Public Radio. “We’ve gotten a lot of great things done, but there’s still a lot of work to be done, so I’m looking forward to another term to be able to address some of these systemic issues across the city.”

Reed said he is “supremely confident” that voters will give him another four years in office, based on his record.

Reed’s challengers also pointed to their strengths. Nasheed said her time in the state legislature has taught her how to build coalitions and get things done, KMOX reports. She says she wants to make developers do more for poor parts of the city and provide more affordable housing for low income people.

Green, meanwhile, says she wants to provide social services rather than prison for non-violent offenders, curb the influence of lobbyists at City Hall, and legalize recreational marijuana in the city.