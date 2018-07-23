Three killings in St. Louis overnight

Three men were killed in separate shootings during an 8-hour span in St. Louis
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first victim died in a 7:30 p.m. shooting on Sunday. Some five hours later, a second man was fatally shot, and less than three hours after the second shooting, a third person was shot to death.
The homicides were separate but occurred relatively nearby, about seven blocks apart.
Police have issued few details regarding the shootings, but the local newspaper reports that the first incident took place in the 3800 block of Cottage Avenue, where a man was shot multiple times.
The second victim was a man in his 40s, who was shot near Bacon and North Market streets, at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday. He was conscious and breathing at the scene but later died at a hospital.
The third victim was shot in the back in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Monday. He died at a hospital.
Tres asesinatos en St. Louis durante la noche
Tres hombres fueron asesinados en tiroteos separados durante un lapso de 8 horas en St. Louis
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la primera víctima murió a las 7:30 p.m. en un tiroteo el domingo. Unas cinco horas después, un segundo hombre recibió un disparo mortal, y menos de tres horas después del segundo tiroteo, una tercera persona murió por disparos.
Los homicidios fueron separados pero ocurrieron relativamente cerca, a unas siete cuadras de distancia.
La policía ha publicado pocos detalles sobre los disparos, pero el periódico local informa que el primer incidente tuvo lugar en la cuadra 3800 de Cottage Avenue, donde un hombre recibió disparos múltiples veces.
La segunda víctima fue un hombre de unos 40 años, quien recibió un disparo cerca de las calles Bacon y North Market, alrededor de las 12:45 a.m. del lunes. Estaba consciente y respirando en la escena, pero luego murió en un hospital.
La tercera víctima recibió un disparo en la espalda en la cuadra 3900 de Labadie Avenue alrededor de las 3 a.m. del lunes. También murió en un hospital.