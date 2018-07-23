Three killings in St. Louis overnight

Three men were killed in separate shootings during an 8-hour span in St. Louis

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first victim died in a 7:30 p.m. shooting on Sunday. Some five hours later, a second man was fatally shot, and less than three hours after the second shooting, a third person was shot to death.

The homicides were separate but occurred relatively nearby, about seven blocks apart.

Police have issued few details regarding the shootings, but the local newspaper reports that the first incident took place in the 3800 block of Cottage Avenue, where a man was shot multiple times.

The second victim was a man in his 40s, who was shot near Bacon and North Market streets, at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday. He was conscious and breathing at the scene but later died at a hospital.

The third victim was shot in the back in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Monday. He died at a hospital.